Skechers X One Piece S’pore offering new slippers & shirts. One Piece Stampede hoodies available on Aug. 30.

After their very successful sneaker pair-up with Eiichiro Oda’s behemoth of a multimedia series, Skechers is back once again with another One Piece rollout.

This time they are offering slippers, shirts and hoodies.

Here are the shirts they are putting up.

The logos are based on the flags of different crews in the One Piece universe.

From left to right: the Strawhats, Heart Pirates, Sun Pirates, Kuja Pirates, Whitebeard Pirates, and the Blackbeard Pirates.

Here is a closeup of two of the shirts.

Available in men’s and women’s sizes, the Skechers X One Piece T-Shirts (S$39) are now in stores at selected Skechers and Mark Nason outlets.

This includes Jurong Point, ION Orchard, VivoCity and Tampines Mall.

There will also be slides featuring Luffy, Ace, Law, Marco, Jinbei and Whitebeard.

Slides (S$59) have been launched at all Skechers and Mark Nason stores islandwide.

There are also bundle deals if you’re planning on getting a few shirts.

1. Two One Piece T-Shirts + Slides at S$115 (U.P. S$137)

2. Three One Piece T-Shirts at S$100 (U.P. S$117).

The sneakers will be back as well on August 30, 2019.

There will also be Stampede-themed hoodies available in stores on August 30, 2019.

Image from Skechers