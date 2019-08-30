fbpx

Back

Skechers X One Piece S’pore offering new slippers & shirts. One Piece Stampede hoodies available on Aug. 30.

Merchandise Merchandise fruit.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 29, 03:29 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

After their very successful sneaker pair-up with Eiichiro Oda’s behemoth of a multimedia series, Skechers is back once again with another One Piece rollout.

This time they are offering slippers, shirts and hoodies.

Here are the shirts they are putting up.

Image from Skechers

The logos are based on the flags of different crews in the One Piece universe.

From left to right: the Strawhats, Heart Pirates, Sun Pirates, Kuja Pirates, Whitebeard Pirates, and the Blackbeard Pirates.

Here is a closeup of two of the shirts.

Image from Skechers

Available in men’s and women’s sizes, the Skechers X One Piece T-Shirts (S$39) are now in stores at selected Skechers and Mark Nason outlets.

This includes Jurong Point, ION Orchard, VivoCity and Tampines Mall.

There will also be slides featuring Luffy, Ace, Law, Marco, Jinbei and Whitebeard.

Image from Skechers
Image from Skechers
Image from Skechers
Image from Skechers
Image from Skechers
Image from Skechers

Slides (S$59) have been launched at all Skechers and Mark Nason stores islandwide.

There are also bundle deals if you’re planning on getting a few shirts.

1. Two One Piece T-Shirts + Slides at S$115 (U.P. S$137)
2. Three One Piece T-Shirts at S$100 (U.P. S$117).

The sneakers will be back as well on August 30, 2019.

Limited edition Skechers X One Piece sneakers available in S’pore from March 15, 2019

There will also be Stampede-themed hoodies available in stores on August 30, 2019.

Image from Skechers

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

McDonald's sausage McMuffin with egg meal now at S$4.50 only

McDonald's should sell hotcakes all day, everyday.

August 29, 03:18 pm

Elderly man takes long drag on cigarette in Teban Gardens HDB lift as he treats laws as suggestions

Like a chimney.

August 29, 03:03 pm

Haidilao founder Zhang Yong richest man in S'pore with S$19.2 billion net worth

Hotpot riches.

August 29, 02:11 pm

Ang Mo Kio hawker sells "S'pore's best vegetarian chicken rice" from S$3

It looks just like the real deal.

August 29, 02:03 pm

Marriott hotels, including those in S'pore, to phase out small plastic toiletry bottles by Dec. 2020

They would be replaced with larger pump top bottles instead.

August 29, 12:52 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close