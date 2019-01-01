fbpx

No ZoukOut in 2019 after years of falling attendance figures

Zouk has no concrete future plans for the festival.

Joshua Lee | August 28, 11:02 am

Here’s some not-so-happy news for ZoukOut goers who like to get drunk and semi-naked.

The organisers of the annual dance festival have announced that they are taking a break this year to recharge.

The post said:

“We are very thankful for all the support for ZoukOut over the past 18 years, and cannot be more grateful to all our loyal fans from around the world who have been a part of our journey. ZoukOut will be taking a break as we recharge, and while we hate to disappoint our supporters, we want to reassure everyone that ZoukOut remains close to our hearts, and we’ll do everything we can to keep the festival, and the Zouk spirit, alive. This is not the end, we will see you again!”

The festival, organised by nightlife operator Zouk, started 18 years ago and is typically held at Sentosa Siloso Beach in December each year.

Zouk’s chief executive, Andrew Li, told CNA that the company does not have any concrete future plans for the festival.

Li added that bringing back ZoukOut in a different format might be an option.

Falling attendance

The number of ZoukOut attendees has been falling since its peak five years ago.

In 2014, the festival had 50,000 attendees.

That was followed by 45,000 in 2015, 41,000 in 2016, and 40,000 in 2017.

It then plunged to 20,000 in 2018, The Straits Times reported.

Last year, ZoukOut also scaled back the festival to a one-day event after running it as a two-day extravaganza from 2012 to 2017.

Top image via ZoukOut.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

