Couple in S’pore has photoshoot while taking MRT to their wedding banquet

If you have ever pondered the need for a fancy car to ferry you to your wedding banquet, this story might interest you.

Took train to wedding restaurant

A couple, known as Matt and Clara, was recently featured by Shin Min Daily News for their quirky wedding photos taken while they were commuting to their wedding banquet.

After the customary tea ceremony at the bride’s home, the couple walked from the bride’s home to Tanah Merah MRT station, and took the train to Raffles Place.

The entire journey took about half an hour.

Here are the photos from the event that took place on Aug. 18:

Photoshoot went smoothly

The photos were taken by 36-year-old wedding photographer Ryan Huang Zhiwei of Knottin’ Visuals.

According to Huang, Clara asked him if the couple could take the MRT to their wedding banquet.

“I thought it was such a unique idea, so I told her that it’s their wedding day and they can do whatever they want,” he said to Shin Min.

Because it was a Sunday, the train carriages were less crowded than usual and the photoshoot went smoothly, Shin Min reported.

According to Knottin’ Visuals, the couple was also briefed in advance on the shots that were to be taken, so there would be minimal disruption to other commuters.

You can read Knottin’ Visuals’ original Facebook post below:

Top image via Knottin’ Visuals.