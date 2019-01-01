Man arrested after he misused boarding pass to send off wife at Changi Airport’s transit hall

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 25 as he sent off his wife at the transit hall of Changi Airport, which constitutes a misuse of his boarding pass.

The man had entered the transit area with no intention of departing Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The police added that 33 people have been arrested since January for the misuse of boarding passes.

In 2018, 40 people were arrested for the same reason for the whole year.

“The police would like to remind all passengers that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places,” the Facebook post said.

“Passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations.”

“Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter into the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act.”

Anyone convicted could be imprisoned for up to two years, or fined a maximum of S$20,000, or both.