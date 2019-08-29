A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore white chocolate strawberry cream pie
McDonald’s has a new dessert item.
And we faithfully went to the store to buy it.
Here’s the White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie *coughs in Hardware Zone*:
Perhaps the most important thing to note is that its crust differs from that of the usual apple pie’s.
Instead of a crisp, deep-fried exterior, you get a flakey pastry:
Which is not a bad thing, as far as personal taste goes.
However, what most people might find to be a massive downside is the fact that fillings are rather scant.
You’ll reach it in about three to four bites in.
Which is quite a stretch from its promotional photos:
But it wasn’t excessively sweet, if that’s one of your concerns.
The white chocolate strawberry tasted vaguely familiar, although we couldn’t quite put a finger on it.
On the spectrum of authenticity/artificiality, it was somewhere between Häagen-Dazs’ strawberry ice cream and strawberry Pocky (leaning more towards the latter, to be honest).
Overall a decent iteration of the dessert pie, if you’re the sort who likes the pastry over filling.
How much it costs: S$1.50
How much we’d pay for it: S$1.20
Top image by Mandy How
