A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore white chocolate strawberry cream pie

McDonald’s has a new dessert item.

Advertisement

And we faithfully went to the store to buy it.

Here’s the White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie *coughs in Hardware Zone*:

Perhaps the most important thing to note is that its crust differs from that of the usual apple pie’s.

Instead of a crisp, deep-fried exterior, you get a flakey pastry:

Which is not a bad thing, as far as personal taste goes.

Advertisement

However, what most people might find to be a massive downside is the fact that fillings are rather scant.

You’ll reach it in about three to four bites in.

Which is quite a stretch from its promotional photos:

But it wasn’t excessively sweet, if that’s one of your concerns.

The white chocolate strawberry tasted vaguely familiar, although we couldn’t quite put a finger on it.

On the spectrum of authenticity/artificiality, it was somewhere between Häagen-Dazs’ strawberry ice cream and strawberry Pocky (leaning more towards the latter, to be honest).

Overall a decent iteration of the dessert pie, if you’re the sort who likes the pastry over filling.

How much it costs: S$1.50

How much we’d pay for it: S$1.20

Advertisement

Previously on no-holds-barred reviews:

Top image by Mandy How