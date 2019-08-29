fbpx

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore white chocolate strawberry cream pie

*Not a real food blogger

Mandy How | August 31, 06:26 pm

McDonald’s has a new dessert item.

McDonald’s S’pore releasing white chocolate strawberry cream pie on August 29, 2019

And we faithfully went to the store to buy it.

Here’s the White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie *coughs in Hardware Zone*:

Photo by Mandy How

Perhaps the most important thing to note is that its crust differs from that of the usual apple pie’s.

Instead of a crisp, deep-fried exterior, you get a flakey pastry:

Photo by Mandy How

Which is not a bad thing, as far as personal taste goes.

However, what most people might find to be a massive downside is the fact that fillings are rather scant.

Not exactly spilling out. Photo by Mandy How

You’ll reach it in about three to four bites in.

Photo by Mandy How

Which is quite a stretch from its promotional photos:

Photo by McDonald’s Singapore
Photo by McDonald’s Singapore

But it wasn’t excessively sweet, if that’s one of your concerns.

Photo by Mandy How

The white chocolate strawberry tasted vaguely familiar, although we couldn’t quite put a finger on it.

On the spectrum of authenticity/artificiality, it was somewhere between Häagen-Dazs’ strawberry ice cream and strawberry Pocky (leaning more towards the latter, to be honest).

Overall a decent iteration of the dessert pie, if you’re the sort who likes the pastry over filling.

How much it costs: S$1.50

How much we’d pay for it: S$1.20

Top image by Mandy How

