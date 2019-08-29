fbpx

McDonald’s sausage McMuffin with egg meal now at S$4.50 only

McDonald's should sell hotcakes all day, everyday.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 29, 03:18 pm

McDonald’s has pumped out some new Roasted Sesame Ebi Burger and White Chocolate Strawberry Pie items, but for those who prefer the classic regular stuff, here’s the real deal.

Sausage McMuffin with egg meal at only S$4.50

A popular breakfast item is now having a new promotional price .

The sausage McMuffin with egg meal, with a cup of hot tea/ coffee and hashbrown, is now selling at S$4.50 only.

The original price for the meal is S$5.40.

The promotion runs from Aug. 29 to Sep. 25 and is available for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

Image from McDonald’s Instagram.

An offer like this makes one wonder if McDonald’s could have always sold it at S$4.50 all along anyways.

McDonald’s S’pore releasing roasted sesame ebi burger on Aug. 29, 2019

Top photo collage from McDonald’s Facebook

