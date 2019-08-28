McDonald’s M’sia implies S’pore’s ‘best’ nasi lemak not as good as takeaway packet from M’sia

Malaysians are real proud of their food.

And it seems like this pride has spilled over to become part of McDonald’s Malaysia’s corporate identity.

On August 16, the fast food chain uploaded an advertisement on YouTube about their Nasi Lemak dish:

This particular clip is just one in a series about the dish.

Its caption reads,

“Arriving in a foreign land filled with temptation, can the Malaysian resist urge and stay true to what she loves?”

Set in Lau Pa Sat

If you’re lazy to watch, the video is set in a famous hawker centre in Singapore — Lau Pa Sat.

A pair arrives for their meal, and even uses tissue packets to “chope” their seat.

The man proceeds to queue for a stall that sells the “BEST Nasi Lemak in Singapore”.

However, when he presents the dish to his dining companion, she smiles and pushes the plate back to him.

The lady then takes out her own nasi lemak instead, which has a “Made in Malaysia” sticker on it.

“Nothing comes between Malaysians and nasi lemak,” the voice-over says.

The female diner also teases her companion with some of the Malaysia nasi lemak before eating the mouthful herself.

The advertisement then cuts to McDonald’s Malaysia’s nasi lemak.

Interestingly, comments are disabled for the video.

This is not the first time both countries had their nasi lemak compared:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

