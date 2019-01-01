Retired M’sian badminton prodigy Lee Chong Wei writes epic multilingual M’sia National Day tribute

Lee Chong Wei, retired Malaysian badminton prodigy and former world number one for 349 consecutive weeks, has written the ultimate multilingual Merdeka Day message to celebrate Malaysia’s National Day on Aug. 31.

Lee’s post, in English, Malay, and Chinese, appeared on Aug. 30, one day before Hari Merdeka.

It was an embrace of the oft colourful, dramatic and raucous nature of multi-ethnic Malaysia, and a nod to strength in diversity — a tribute to people as much as it is a tribute to the country that has allowed him to develop his talent and succeed.

In his post, Lee reminisced the past as he credited his miraculous 2006 Malaysia Open final win over arch rival Lin Dan to the unwavering support shown by Malaysians of all ethnicities, who cheered him on even when he was down seven points.

Lee eventually overturned the deficit.

Looking past differences

The bigger point Lee was trying to make was that Malaysians have time and again been down and divided, with differences instigated by provocateurs and agitators.

But by coming together and pulling through as one, Malaysians can do great as a whole — just like how he pulled off his victory against Lin in 2006 with the rallying cry of a diverse mix of people behind him.

That finals has since gone down as one of the greatest comebacks in the history of badminton and sealed Lee’s status as one of the greatest shuttlers of his generation.

Forced to retire

Life, as always, has bigger plans.

The 36-year-old Lee has been forced into retirement after he was diagnosed with nose cancer.

He will not be participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

An Olympic gold medal has eluded the Malaysian.

He has three Olympic silver medals to his name.

For the uninitiated, Merdeka Day is to commemorate the day in which Malaysia’s predecessor, the Federation of Malaya, gained its independence from British colonial rule.

Here is the portion of Lee’s post in a colloquial mix of English and Malay: