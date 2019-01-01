fbpx

Back

Koen Pang is 1st S’porean ranked world’s No. 1 Under 18 table tennis player

His top rank comes after a string of victories.

Belmont Lay | August 31, 05:03 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

Koen Pang, a 17-year-old table tennis player, has become the first Singaporean to be ranked the world number one Under 18 paddler.

Koen’s top placing comes after the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) updated the current Under 18 world ranking list.

He was promoted to the national team in January 2019.

He had a previous best ranking of second in June and July, and was most recently fourth in the world in the age group.

“I am very happy that I am able to achieve this target. It’s a milestone and I’m really grateful for the support given to me by Singapore Table Tennis Association, Sports SG, Singapore Sports Institute and Singapore Sports School,” Koen said.

“I hope this will spur the younger players to believe that with hard work and perseverance, all things are possible!”

Koen overtook Lev Katsman of Russia, who is the world number two in the latest ranking.

Iran’s Amin Ahmadian is third.

String of victories

The left-hander is training under the men’s team head coach, Gao Ning.

Gao said: “I am so proud of Koen’s achievement. Koen has worked very hard for it and he truly deserve this new accomplishment.”

Koen’s number one rank comes after he pulled off a string of victories in the past few years.

These included three titles — singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles — at the National Table Tennis Grand Finale in January 2019.

Other players on the list

China regularly dominates the senior rankings.

Its highest-ranked player in the U-18 list is Xiang Peng in sixth place.

The next-best Southeast Asian is Thailand’s Yanapong Panagitgun in ninth.

Josh Chua is the next-best Singaporean on the list at 26.

Koen’s number one ranking was revealed by the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) in a statement on Friday, Aug. 30.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Retired M'sian badminton prodigy Lee Chong Wei writes epic multilingual M'sia National Day tribute

A tribute to the people of Malaysia.

August 31, 04:30 am

National Museum of S'pore giving free 200 cups of 500ml Gong Cha Milk Tea daily till Sept. 15, 2019

From 12pm to 3pm.

August 31, 02:35 am

August 2019 to be S'pore's driest August ever since records started in 1869

Not looking good.

August 31, 01:35 am

Actress Vivian Lai reveals why she kept silent about husband's Pokka saga all this time

She said she is under a lot of stress.

August 31, 12:38 am

S'porean reporter expelled from China after reporting on Xi Jinping's cousin

China will kick out reporters that tarnish its reputation.

August 31, 12:25 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close