fbpx

Back

S’pore family too ‘shy’ to collect food, leaves note for GrabFood rider to knock 3 times & shout ‘ah hoo’

Delivery rider of the year.

Fasiha Nazren | August 28, 01:55 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Delivery riders have seen some very special requests.

McDelivery in M’sia fulfills customer’s request for Panadol

McDelivery S’pore fulfils special order, buys pack of Winston cigarettes en route to customer

But this one might just take the cake.

Funny request

On Aug. 27, Twitter user @sheerahbieberr (or Nasheerah) posted a video of her GrabFood rider friend.

He was about to deliver some food to a customer when he saw a note on their door.

“Knock 3 times & shout Ah hooo!”

In case you can’t see the handwritten note (which they could have left on the app, by the way), here it is:

“Dear delivery man,

Do not call when you are here. Please just leave the food at the door. (Knock 3 times & shout Ah hooo!) We will collect it ourselves. We are very shy family. Thanks!”

Dutiful delivery man

And like the dutiful GrabFood delivery person he is, he did just as he was told.

Yes, he even did the “ah-hoo”.

Here’s a reenactment:

Shy people can relate

The tweet has since garnered more than 8,000 retweets and more than 6,000 favourites.

And it seems like some people relate to the shy family.

“I’m shy too. But because I’m hungry I force myself to meet the GrabFood rider.”

“If I order GrabFood, I will make a remark in the app for them to leave my food in front of the house. I’m very shy too.”

Let’s hope the family gave this man the five-star rating he deserves.

Top image screenshot via @nasheerahbieberr

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Driver of BMW parked in loading/unloading bay allegedly called police as lorry unloading goods blocked its way

BMW again.

August 28, 05:12 pm

Vietnam man, 25, holds wedding ceremony at girlfriend's funeral after she dies in accident

They were supposed to get married in a month's time.

August 28, 04:18 pm

Thai man at class gathering shoots ex-classmate dead for bullying him 53 years ago

53 years is a long time.

August 28, 04:06 pm

S'pore Botanic Gardens lake dries up even more despite rain past few days

Still not enough rain.

August 28, 03:32 pm

S'pore guy selling claw machine Hello Kitty plushie for S$300, insists it's 'not easy' to get

The Hello Kitty's face is a mood.

August 28, 03:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close