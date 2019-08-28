S’pore family too ‘shy’ to collect food, leaves note for GrabFood rider to knock 3 times & shout ‘ah hoo’

Delivery riders have seen some very special requests.

But this one might just take the cake.

Funny request

On Aug. 27, Twitter user @sheerahbieberr (or Nasheerah) posted a video of her GrabFood rider friend.

He was about to deliver some food to a customer when he saw a note on their door.

best customer of the year 🥴 pic.twitter.com/QQ7ZQmyOac — nasheerahhhh (@sheerahbieberr) August 27, 2019

“Knock 3 times & shout Ah hooo!”

In case you can’t see the handwritten note (which they could have left on the app, by the way), here it is:

“Dear delivery man, Do not call when you are here. Please just leave the food at the door. (Knock 3 times & shout Ah hooo!) We will collect it ourselves. We are very shy family. Thanks!”

Dutiful delivery man

And like the dutiful GrabFood delivery person he is, he did just as he was told.

Yes, he even did the “ah-hoo”.

Here’s a reenactment:

a little re-enactment of what he did if yall are curious pic.twitter.com/6SbB2OlBqU — nasheerahhhh (@sheerahbieberr) August 27, 2019

Shy people can relate

The tweet has since garnered more than 8,000 retweets and more than 6,000 favourites.

And it seems like some people relate to the shy family.

“I’m shy too. But because I’m hungry I force myself to meet the GrabFood rider.”

“If I order GrabFood, I will make a remark in the app for them to leave my food in front of the house. I’m very shy too.”

Let’s hope the family gave this man the five-star rating he deserves.

Top image screenshot via @nasheerahbieberr