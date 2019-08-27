fbpx

Tampines eatery staff fired after printing racially offensive message on customer’s receipt

The eatery has apologised.

Sulaiman Daud | August 28, 11:58 am

After a nasty experience at the Tampines outlet of Western eatery Fatty Bom Bom, customer Sabira Ariffin took to Facebook on Aug. 27, 2019.

Offensive message printed on receipt

According to Sabira, she wanted to order some fried buns.

However, she felt that it was a rather small order, and was thus “scared” to order it.

Sabira then got her friend to help out, but the staff printed a racially offensive message, directed at the friend.

Sabira wrote that she “instantly lost [her] appetite” upon seeing what was on the receipt.

More over, she alleges, the staff were laughing when they saw the receipt.

“I got my Indian friend to order the fried buns for me cos I really love it but I was too scared to order because it’s just fried buns. I took the receipt from him and saw this. I instantly lost my appetite. I feel so hurt and sad.

What hurts even more was when they were laughing when they saw the receipt from their end. My friend and I really loved your food. Now I can’t even bear to look at it. I’m sorry I ordered only 3 buns. I’m even more sorry that you have such staff.”

She shared a photo of the receipt:

Photo from Sabira Ariffin’s Facebook post.

The message reads, “Three buns only for this stupid Indian pariah”, along with an offensive term.

You can see the post below:

Action taken

Fatty Bom Bom shared a post on Aug. 28 on their Facebook page to state that the employee responsible for the offensive message has been terminated.

It acknowledged the customer’s receipt, and apologised for the “insensitive and unprofessional comment”. It added:

“We sincerely apologise once again for the racist and rude comment that was attached earlier on, and we are truly aware that we’re at fault.

We would like to highlight that we have IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED the staff, and we have strict enforcement on such issues. We do not tolerate any rude, insensitive and racism comments within the team.”

It added that staff will undergo training to prevent future such incidents.

You can see the post below:

Top image from Sabira Ariffin and Fatty Bom Bom’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

