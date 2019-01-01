fbpx

18-month-old girl killed by falling mirror in Jewel Changi Airport: Family hires lawyer, police classifies case as unnatural death

The family could sue.

Belmont Lay | August 26, 11:46 pm

A lawyer has been engaged by the family of the 18-month-old girl who died after a mirror fell on top of her at the Urban Revivo apparel shop in Jewel Changi Airport.

The Straits Times reported that it understands this was done even as the family has gone back to China.

Purpose of lawyer

The family could have hired a lawyer to pursue a civil case.

This course of action can be taken after investigations determine if the incident was an accident, or if any of the parties are at fault.

The courts will have to determine liability and damages if any party pursues a civil case.

Family returned home

The family returned home to China on Monday afternoon, Aug. 26.

The toddler was cremated in Singapore on Sunday.

The family were at the tail-end of their holiday here when tragedy struck.

The tragedy occurred just three hours before the girl and her family were due to fly back to China on Friday at about 3pm.

The toddler, identified as Lai Jiaxin, was unconscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Cause of death to be determined

Lianhe Wanbao reported that a few children had knocked down the mirror while playing in the Urban Revivo store.

The mirror reportedly fell on the toddler, who was then standing in front of it.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) captured the incident but the video was not released.

The store had more than one full-length oblong-shaped mirror.

They were free-standing and supported by a frame behind, earlier photos have showed.

But the mirrors have since been removed.

Police have classified the incident as an unnatural death and are currently investigating.

About Urban Revivo

Urban Revivo is a Chinese fashion clothing store founded in 2006.

It has 200 stores in China and across the world, including Europe, North America and Japan.

These details were listed on the brand’s website.

Two other outlets in Singapore are located at Plaza Singapura and Raffles City.

