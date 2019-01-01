Elvin Ng & Romeo Tan get into car accident in Taipei

Elvin Ng and Romeo Tan were involved in a car accident in Taipei on Aug. 29.

Both Singapore actors were in Taipei at that time to promote their latest drama, All is Well.

Taxi was hit by a bus

According to a report by Toggle, both Ng and Tan were in the backseat of a taxi, which was stationary at a traffic junction, when a coach bus hit their taxi from behind.

Tan told Toggle that they were both looking at their phones when it “happened out of nowhere”.

“It felt like we were hit by a train… I knew for sure that it wasn’t just another car,” Tan said.

The front and rear windscreens of the taxi were shattered, and the bus’ windscreen was smashed during the incident.

A police report has been made.

Not seriously injured

According to Toggle, Ng blanked out for a while after the accident, and his vision is “slightly burred”.

His ankle and knee also hurt.

Ng went for an eye and body checkup at the hospital, according to an Instagram story that he posted on Aug. 30:

Tan said that he “felt a bit unwell” immediately after the accident.

However, apart from his left knee and ankle hurting slightly, he told Toggle that he is “feeling better”.

The duo has reassured everyone that they are “doing fine”.

They will also carry on with their scheduled promotions for the drama.

Ng and Tan will be returning to Singapore on Sept. 1.

Top photo via Elvin Ng’s Instagram