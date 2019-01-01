Cute 1-week-old chick spotted with black swan at S’pore Botanic Gardens

The Singapore Botanic Gardens has a new resident recently – a cygnet (a baby swan) was hatched a week ago.

Cygnet hatched in the Botanic Gardens

The cygnet has attracted many bird enthusiasts and photographers to visit the gardens and catch a glimpse of it.

It is spotted at the lake with the adult black swans in the family.

According to the director of Horticulture & Operations at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shee Zhi Qiang, the cygnet was hatched from a clutch of eggs a week ago.

Both mama swan and cygnet appear to be in good health.

Here are some gorgeous photos taken by visiting birders:

Still learning to take baby steps

“Better follow and listen to me ah”

So fluffy!

“Mum, I’m hungry”

Undergoing health check-ups

Some birders have observed the absence of the adult swan and cygnet on Aug. 27, 2019.

Don’t fret, they are currently housed in an enclosure for some checks by a veterinarian from Animal & Veterinary Service at Singapore Botanic Gardens, according to Shee.

The duo will be released back to the lake when the cygnet is older, he added.

That said, you will still get a chance to see this little one in time to come.

Do not feed the swans

The Singapore Botanic Gardens also advise the public to avoid feeding the swans as they are being cared for by the staff.

Feeding swans with unsuitable or processed foods can cause health problems, especially for the newborn or the young with low resistance to human diet.

According to some birders, some visitors have been spotted feeding the swans with apples brought from home which can compromise the health of the swans.

When encountering swans, the public is also urged not to approach or disturb them, especially those with the young.

Surrounding the swans closely may stress them or cause them to strike if they feel threatened.

Top photo collage by Yue Teng Lee and Tan Chuan-Yean