National bowler, 31, is first S’porean to win gold in Women’s Championships Masters

Historic win.

Joshua Lee | August 31, 05:15 pm

31-year-old Cherie Tan has become the first Singaporean to win gold in the World Bowling Women’s Championships’ Masters category.

Singapore Bowling Federation/Facebook.

Tan defeated Colombia’s Maria Rodriguez in two games in the competition final on August 30,2019, in Las Vegas, reported CNA.

Tan won 203-201 in her first game and 258-217 in her second.

This is the first time she won the gold after narrowly missing it in 2015, 2017, and earlier this year.

Singapore Bowling Federation/Facebook.

Previously, the best performance by a Singaporean at the World Championship Masters was made by Jazreel Tan who won a silver in 2007.

It was an unexpected win for Tan who placed fifth earlier in the All Events with 5,376 pinfalls. Rodriguez, on the other hand, was at the top with 5,488 pinfalls.

Rodriguez, 30, had topped the standings in the All Events two days earlier, with a total pinfall of 5,488. Tan, 31, had placed fifth with 5,376 pinfalls.

Only bowlers with the top 24 pinfalls qualify for the Masters finals.

Another Singaporean, Bernice Lim, qualified for the Masters finals but she lost 2-1 (227-163, 202-225, 224-246) to Rodriguez in the third round.

The competition saw bowlers from 34 countries competing.

Top images via Singapore Bowling Federation/Facebook.

 

