Blue recycling bins in S’pore to have new labels by mid-2020

A new label design for the blue recycling bin was unveiled at the launch of Zero Waste Masterplan on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Here’s how it looks:

New label design

Those using the recycling bin will be able to see clearly what refuse ought to be put inside.

The items with a red background are things that that should not be thrown into the blue recycling bins.

These include food and liquids, tissue paper, styrofoam, food-stained items, as well as bulky items.

Reusable items, such as shoes and bags, are advised to be donated as pre-loved goods.

Items that do not belong in the recycling bin are also indicated with red crosses.

What items can be recycled?

The items that can be recycled are uncontaminated paper, metal, plastic, and glass as indicated by the blue background and green ticks.

The current labels on bins will be replaced progressively and all recycling bins should have this new label by mid-2020.

Blue recycling trucks

Also, all recycling trucks from the public waste collectors will have a new blue livery — an effort to differentiate the recycling trucks from the waste collection vehicles that are green in colour.

Recycling trucks will also be decked out with a large recycling logo and a label indicating that it is a recycling truck.

Here’s how they will look:

It’s hoped this will prevent confusion between the different trucks in Singapore that have been mistaken as serving the same functions.

Top photo collage from Ashley Tan and MEWR