Anwar: No issue not joining Cabinet, Mahathir would be PM until it is my turn

Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday, Aug. 30 that there was no issue at all on whether he would like to become a member of the Cabinet.

Anwar’s comments come in the wake of news that he will not be part of the Cabinet as yet.

Signed agreement arrangement

However, Anwar revealed that he was bound to a signed agreement within ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition on the succession plan, which would allow the current prime minister a free hand in running affairs.

Anwar told Malaysian media: “Thank you, I’ve never offered myself to be a member of the Cabinet. I’m tied to PH’s consensus that I should give the full space for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to lead the Cabinet and the understanding is that I will assume at the right moment.”

Anwar also said he has never offered himself to be a member of the Cabinet and would take over the reins of governance when the time was right.

“I have never proposed or planned to join the Cabinet because the signed consensus within PH was that Dr Mahathir would be the Prime Minister and Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would be his deputy until it is my turn to become the Prime Minister.”

Anwar’s latest comments are in response to Mahathir’s recent remarks that there was currently “no vacancy” in the Cabinet.

Rookie ministers

Mahathir was reportedly poised to reshuffle his Cabinet soon, confirming months of speculation during which PH’s approval ratings have suffered.

Mahathir has acknowledged the poor performance of some of the 27 ministers in his 15-month-old administration have underwhelmed.

He told the Cabinet on Aug. 21 that there will be a change in portfolios, but not personnel.

Mahathir told reporters on Thursday, Aug. 29 that he has no plans for new ministers in the present Cabinet line-up.

“At the moment, no minister wants to resign. If someone resigns, and there is a vacancy, then we will fill it,” he said.

Anwar’s fate left to fate

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a recent interview that only fate will decide whether Anwar would be the next prime minister.

To this, Mr Anwar responded by saying that fate has a hand in all matters, including life, death, marriage and prime ministership.