TV news anchor in US apologises for saying gorilla looks like her co-host

A television anchor in the United States apologised a day after likening her co-host to a gorilla.

Alex Housden and Jason Hackett co-host the morning news on KOCO 5, an ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City.

What happened

On Thursday, Aug. 22, Housden — the female co-host — was commenting on a segment involving a gorilla at the Oklahoma City Zoo who had taken over the venue’s Instagram account.

A video of the ape played on the screen and Housden told Hackett briefly in passing: “[He] kind of looks like you.”

After a brief pause, co-host Hackett replied: “He kind of does, actually, yeah.”

That segment ended shortly afterwards.

There was no other reaction from Hackett at that time.

Outrage online

However, Housden’s remarks were met with outrage on social media.

Responses online saw some calling for her to be fired.

Can I get some SUPPORT! PLEASE DEMAND ALEX HOUSDEN IS FIRED FOR SAYING COLLEAGUE JASON HACKETT LOOKS LIKE A GORILLA, ON THE KOCO CHANNEL 5 NEWS. This occurred on August 22nd, 2019. Call (405)478-3000, and DEMAND THAT SHE BE TERMINATED! THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/P8fzckhHFh — Yvette Thomas (@YvetteT14439725) August 26, 2019

Tearful apology

Housden addressed the topic the next day on Aug. 23.

She and Hackett sat down and she issued a tearful apology.

“I’m here this morning because I want to apologise not only to my co-anchor Jason, but to our entire community,” she said.

“I said something yesterday that was inconsiderate. It was inappropriate, and I hurt people.”

Housden told Hackett she considers him one of her best friends.

She added: “I would never do anything on purpose to hurt you.”

“I apologise for what I said,” she added.

“I know it was wrong and I am so sorry.”

Apology accepted

Hackett accepted Housden’s apology.

He also called her a friend.

“All that being said, and Alex will be the first to admit this to you, what she said yesterday was wrong,” he added.

“It cut deep for me and it cut deep for a lot of you in the community.”

He also highlighted the importance of “[understanding] the stereotypes” and “each other’s backgrounds” and “the words that cut deep”.

“We have to find a way to replace those words with love and words of affirmation as well,” Hackett said.

Major news outlets around the world only picked up the story almost a week later on Aug. 28.

The outrage has continued online:

Alex Housden cried because her job is in jeopardy. She's old enough to know better than to compare a black person to a monkey. Her apology is disingenuous. And the only thing worse is Jason Hackett had to sit there and "accept" it. https://t.co/yzYI9ulprx — Jay Dav-O (@ChocnessMonsta) August 27, 2019

You can watch a video of the gaffe and apology here:

