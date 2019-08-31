fbpx

Corgi, Golden Retriever, Dachshunds & more up for adoption on Aug. 31 at Turf Club Rd

All of the dogs are rescues.

Ashley Tan | August 29, 11:03 pm

For those looking for a furry companion to adopt in Singapore, here’s your chance.

Voices For Animals (VFA), an animal welfare group in Singapore, will be holding an adoption drive for dogs in the coming weekend.

The dogs up for adoption are rescues, and none are little puppies anymore — and some have special needs or existing health conditions — but one thing is for sure: They are all equally adorable and deserving of love.

Here are some of the sweethearts available for adoption.

Golden Retriever

Photo from Tan Derrick / FB

Corgi

Photo from Voices For Animals / FB

Dachshunds

Photo from Voices For Animals / FB

Here are the 10 rescued Dachshunds having some fun in the sun.

Golden Retriever and Labrador mix

Photo from Voices For Animals / FB

Maltipoo

Photo from Voices For Animals / FB

French Bulldog

Photo from Voices For Animals / FB

Shetland Sheepdog

Photo from Voices For Animals / FB

And many more

Plenty of other dogs are up for adoption too.

Do note that not all of the dogs are HDB-approved.

If you’re unsure which breeds are allowed in HDBs, here’s a list.

For those serious about welcoming a new furry friend, do ensure that the entire family is present at the adoption drive, VFA has urged.

This includes helpers and existing pets as well, as potential adopters are required to go through an interview and screening.

Those who aren’t looking for a new pet but are still willing to support VFA’s cause and rescue operations, you can make a donation through two ways:

  1. A cheque to “Voices For Animals” and mailing it to 59 Sungei Tengah Road, Block S, unit #02-37 S699014 or,
  2. Bank Transfer to DBS Current 106-903657-7 and dropping VFA an email with the transaction number, amount, contact number and donor’s name to [email protected]

Adoption drive details

Date: Aug. 31, 2019

Time: 1pm – 5pm

Address: Sunny Heights, 110 Turf club road S288000

Top photo from Voices For Animals / FB

