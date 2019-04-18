fbpx

S$10.90 nett Teppanyaki with sizeable portions of fresh prawn, oyster, squid & chicken in Jalan Besar

No GST and service charge.

Mandy How | May 24, 04:24 pm

If you’re looking for a different environment and cheaper prices for Teppanyaki, Haven Bistro at Jalan Besar is one place to check out.

The eatery sells teppanyaki meals at competitive prices, and it doesn’t skimp on the ingredients either.

Image by Mandy How
Image by Mandy How

For example, Combo Four (S$12.90) comes with prawns, squid, mussels and fish.

For the fish, customers can choose from salmon, dory, or red snapper.

Here’s how it looks.

Image by Mandy How

The serving consists of three big prawns, three mussels, two slabs of fish, and a good handful of squid.

Also, the squid doesn’t have that fishy taste that you’d sometimes get elsewhere.

Image by Mandy How

Besides seafood/meat, the teppanyaki sets also come with a bed of beansprouts, as well as vegetables like baby carrots, corn, and broccoli.

Image by Mandy How

Their lowest priced combo set has chicken, oyster, prawn, and squid at S$10.90.

Otherwise, you can order a basic set, starting from S$7 for chicken.

Lobster and beef for S$29.90

However, if you want to go for something fancy, the eatery also has a lobster + protein combo for S$29.90.

Customers can choose from chicken, beef ribeye, and fish for their protein.

This is a special item that’s not stated on the menu though, so you’ll have to ask the wait staff for it.

Here’s their menu:

Image by Mandy How

Desserts are also available.

Image by Mandy How

There is no GST and service charge at the eatery. Yay.

Address:
407 Jalan Besar, Singapore 209012

Opening Hours:
8am to 10pm daily

Top image by Mandy How

