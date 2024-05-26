Tickets sold out for S'pore vs South Korea Jun. 6 rematch at National Stadium

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers rematch between Singapore and South Korea at the National Stadium on Jun. 6, 2024 have been fully snapped up.

This was announced by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on May 26, via an Instagram post.

The match is set to be played to a full house of around 50,000 fans at the National Stadium.

Only 5,000 seats have been allocated for away fans.

In the first leg of the qualifier held in Seoul, South Korea beat Singapore 5-0, and are expected to again play their strongest team to secure top spot in the qualifying group.

This will be the final home match of the Lions’ World Cup qualifying campaign in the second round.

The squad

In a May 23 news release, Singapore national team coach Tsutomu Ogura has named what he considers his "best squad" against "two very good teams".

The 27-man-squad named by Ogura will be available for selection against South Korea on Jun. 6 and Thailand on Jun. 11.

The South Korea match will be Ogura's second home match in charge.

Jordan Emaviwe, a centre-back who plays for local side Balestier Khalsa, has been given his first Singapore call-up.

Recalls have been handed to Young Lions’ Nur Adam Abdullah and Farhan Zulkifli, BG Tampines Rovers’ Taufik Suparno and Amirul Adli, Geylang International’s Joshua Pereira and Hairul Syirhan, and Christopher Van Huizen and Hami Syahin from Lion City Sailors.

"I expect to give Korea Republic and Thailand a tough fight, and to continue the progress we have been making since the China games," Ogura said.

The Lions managed to hold China to a 2-2 draw in Ogura's first match in charge, but lost the reverse fixture 4-1 on Mar. 26.

The team will commence centralised training on May 27 while the overseas-based players will join the training later in the week.

"Players not selected for this window are still very important to the national team, as I base each squad on the challenges we face in that particular window", Ogura added.

We need all the support from fans: Ogura

Ogura had also previously urged local fans to put their full support behind the team for the South Korea rematch.

"We will need a full capacity support of our fans to be our 12th man on the pitch, and give the Koreans a tough game," he said.

The Lions are still searching for a win in Group C, although they earned a credible draw against China at the National Stadium in Kallang.

