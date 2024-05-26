M'sia celeb chef Chef Ammar opens restaurant in Bugis

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Malaysia celebrity chef Chef Ammar, has opened a Middle Eastern restaurant in Singapore.

Called Tarboush, the restaurant is located on the third floor of Village Hotel Bugis.

The restaurant has a cosy Middle Eatern-themed interior and seats 120 pax.

They also have a live band performance on weekends.

The restaurant offers over 60 dishes, with mains starting from S$18.90.

Here's what we tried from their menu:

Mezzeh Appetiser Platter (S$39.90++)

Baba ghanoush, hummus and cucumber yogurt salad served with fresh bread.

Mixed Grill Kebab Platter (from S$72.90++)

An assortment of Adana chicken, beef and lamb kebab, served with grilled jumbo prawns and overnight marinated baby lamb racks.

Mandi Lamb Shank (S$32.90++)

Braised lamb shank served with Chef Ammar's famous mandi rice, egg, and Arabic salad.

From May 27, 2024 onwards, diners can enjoy 20 per cent off the ala carte menu.

About Chef Ammar

Chef Ammar is a celebrity chef based in Malaysia, known for his specialty in Middle Eastern cuisine.

Tarboush has been full house since its opening on May 16.

Mothership understands that Chef Ammar will be at the Singapore restaurant four times a month, emphasising the importance of the restaurant's quality control.

Details:

Address: Village Hotel Bugis, 390 Victoria St, #03-12A, Singapore 188061

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

This was a media preview at Tarboush.

Top images by Yeo Gi-Anne and Fasiha Nazren.