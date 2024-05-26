M'sian woman, 34, accuses teacher of making child stand in hot sun for almost 3 hours, police say it was 10 minutes

An 11-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after purportedly suffering from heat exhaustion after he was asked by his teacher to stand in the hot sun as punishment for almost three hours in Ampang, Selengor, Malaysia.

The incident occurred on Apr. 30, Malaysian media reported.

The student's mother, a 35-year-old woman named Mogahana, said that her son and a friend had been told by a teacher to stand in the school field from 10am to 12.50pm.

Her son had complained to the teacher that another student had hit him, but the teacher supposedly punished her son instead.

The student then felt dizzy after a while and told his teacher, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Fainted in the hospital

When the student returned home, Mogahana noticed that her son looked frail and sickly. He also had no appetite, and requested to be sent to the hospital.

The duo subsequently went to Ampang Hospital, where the son fainted.

After a medical examination, the doctor informed the student that he was suffering from heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses too much water or salt and overheats. Symptoms may include heavy sweating, dizziness, excessive thirst, headache and loss of consciousness.

Lodged a police report

Mogahana then took to Facebook to voice her discontent.

She said that the teacher's actions weren't justified as the punishment went so far as to harm her son's health.

In addition, she called upon the Malaysia's Ministry of Education to review the punishments imposed by teachers on students.

She also lodged a police report regarding the incident.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said that the police had received a report lodged by Mogahana on Apr. 30.

Only stood for 10 minutes: Investigations

However, police investigations revealed that the 37-year-old male schoolteacher had only asked the boy and three other students to stand outside for 10 minutes, according to a statement released on May 25 and seen by Malaysian media.

Azam added that investigations into the case have been completed. The case has been referred to a Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

Azam also noted that Mogahana, along with a non-governmental organisation, has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the case.

However, he added that the police have received "no official complaints from any party regarding the matter so far".

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

