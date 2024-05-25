The Little Prince-themed pop-up with mini golf & more at Changi Airport till Jul. 14

The Little Prince has made it to Changi Airport for the June school holidays.
Called "Adventures with The Little Prince", the pop-up at Changi Aiport Terminal 3's departure hall will be happening till Jul. 14.
Immersive photo spots
Here's a look at some of the photo spots:
The Little Prince merchandise is also available for sale.
Starry Mini Golf
The Starry Mini Golf a seven-hole course. Each course represents a unique planet that the Little Prince visited.
Where: Terminal 3, Departure Hall (near check-in row 11)
When:
- May 25 to Jun. 23: 12pm to 10pm
- Jun. 24 to Jul. 14: 5pm to 10pm (Fridays), 12pm to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)
How much:
- S$5 per pass, with every S$50 spent in a single receipt at participating outlets in the public areas of Changi Airport (excluding Jewel Changi Airport), or S$80 spent at supermarkets. An additional S$5 pass can be purchased when you make your spend by Changi Pay or Mastercard.
- Direct purchase: S$15, via here
Here are other things you can look forward to:
Shrink art keychain-making
Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)
When:
- May 25 to Jun. 23: 12pm to 10pm
- Jun. 24 to Jul. 14: 5pm to 10pm (Fridays), 12pm to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)
How much: S$5, activity passes can be purchased here.
Star-lit Tunnel
Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)
Stargazing Point
Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2, St3ps
Adventures with the Little Prince 📍: Changi Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard, S819663 📆: till July 14 💰: S$15 for mini golf
Top images by Lee Wei Lin and Yeo Gi-Anne.
