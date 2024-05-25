Back

The Little Prince-themed pop-up with mini golf & more at Changi Airport till Jul. 14

Just in time for the school holidays.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 25, 2024, 07:33 PM

Events

Whatsapp The Little Prince has made it to Changi Airport for the June school holidays.

Called "Adventures with The Little Prince", the pop-up at Changi Aiport Terminal 3's departure hall will be happening till Jul. 14.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Immersive photo spots

Here's a look at some of the photo spots:

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The Little Prince merchandise is also available for sale.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Starry Mini Golf

The Starry Mini Golf a seven-hole course. Each course represents a unique planet that the Little Prince visited.

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne and Lee Wei Lin.

Where: Terminal 3, Departure Hall (near check-in row 11)

When:

  • May 25 to Jun. 23: 12pm to 10pm

  • Jun. 24 to Jul. 14: 5pm to 10pm (Fridays), 12pm to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

How much:

  • S$5 per pass, with every S$50 spent in a single receipt at participating outlets in the public areas of Changi Airport (excluding Jewel Changi Airport), or S$80 spent at supermarkets. An additional S$5 pass can be purchased when you make your spend by Changi Pay or Mastercard.

  • Direct purchase: S$15, via here

Here are other things you can look forward to:

Shrink art keychain-making

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)

When:

  • May 25 to Jun. 23: 12pm to 10pm

  • Jun. 24 to Jul. 14: 5pm to 10pm (Fridays), 12pm to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

How much: S$5, activity passes can be purchased here.

Star-lit Tunnel

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)

Stargazing Point

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2, St3ps

@mothership.nova Adventures with the Little Prince 📍: Changi Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard, S819663 📆: till July 14 💰: S$15 for mini golf #tiktoksg #singapore #changi #changiairport #thelittleprince #littleprince #whattodo #whattoplay #holiday #schoolholidays #june @Changi Airport ♬ supernatural - greeedyari

Top images by Lee Wei Lin and Yeo Gi-Anne. 

