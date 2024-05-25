Back

SFA recalls walnuts from China with artificial sweetener over permitted levels

Take note.

Julia Yee | May 25, 2024, 11:20 AM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has initiated a recall of Xiyuguoyuan Xinjiang Paper Roasted Walnut products from China.

This was due to the presence of one food additive, and another exceeding permitted levels, said the SFA on May 24, 2024.

Presence of food sweeteners

The two substances flagged in the products were cyclamate (cyclamic acid) and acesulfame-K, the latter of which exceeded permitted levels.

Cyclamate and acesulfame-K are permitted food additives used as artificial sweeteners.

They are approved for use in certain food products including soft drinks and canned fruits.

However, cyclamate is currently not allowed in nuts and seeds products, while the use of acesulfame-K for such products has a maximum limit — as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

SFA has directed the importer, Hong Xin Da Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated products.

Both the 500g and 1kg packets of the Xiyuguoyuan Xinjiang Paper Roasted Walnut are currently undergoing recall.

Image via SFA

Image via SFA

Avoid prolong excessive consumption

While there are no immediate health risks from consuming the walnuts, "prolonged excessive consumption" of both sweeteners should be avoided, stated SFA.

The agency said that it's taking a "precautionary approach".

It is currently conducting "proactive sampling and testing" of nuts and seeds products in Singapore.

SFA will initiate recalls of the affected products also containing non-permitted sweeteners or exceeding levels of permitted sweeteners.

Concerned consumers who have eaten Xiyuguoyuan Xinjiang Paper Roasted Walnut should seek medical advice, SFA added.

They may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Top images via SFA

