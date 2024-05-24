Disgraced BigBang member Seungri performs at private birthday party in M'sia, sparks outrage

Former K-pop band BigBang's Lee Seung Hyun, otherwise known as Seungri, has come under fire after he was recently spotted performing at a closed-door event in Malaysia.

Lee was seen giving a performance at Malaysian real estate businessman Ta Kin Yan's private birthday party.

The footage was shared in an Instagram video posted on May 19 by Malaysia media outlet Says.com.

Sang BigBang's song

According to Says.com, the birthday party is believed to have been held at an unidentified Chinese restaurant in Malaysia.

The exact date of the event is unknown.

In the video, Lee could be seen on stage singing his former band's hit song, Bang Bang Bang, which was released in 2016.

He had also pulled some attendees to join him on the stage as he performed.

A few audience members also cheered him on.

An earlier video on TikTok posted on May 8, which lasted 16 seconds, showed him approaching and singing among other members of the audience within the dining space in the restaurant.

He also took photos with a few attendees.

Jailed previously

In 2021, the former K-pop idol was sentenced to 18 months' jail after he was slapped with multiple charges, such as facilitating prostitution and gambling overseas related to the Burning Sun nightclub scandal.

He was released in February 2023.

On May 24, 2024, Hong Kong authorities refuted claims that Lee had applied for a visa in order to open a nightclub in the region, reported Hong Kong English-language newspaper South China Morning Post.

Reactions

The video shared by Says.com has garnered more than 4,000 likes as of May 24 and received mixed reactions over the past week.

One Instagram user questioned how the Malaysian immigration authorities allowed Lee to enter the country, considering his criminal record in South Korea.

Other users also criticised Ta and his Datuk title.

Another user criticised Ta's decision of inviting Lee to the event, highlighting that he was a criminal and saying that Ta should also be investigated by the authorities.

Top photos via Jennifer_vip5/TikTok & Says.com/Instagram