90 evacuated after fire at Tanah Merah condo unit, balcony above left charred

There were no reported injuries, but the residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Iain Tan | May 24, 2024, 04:57 PM

A room caught fire in a condominium in Tanah Merah on May 22, leading to 90 people getting evacuated.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire had come from a room on the 11th floor.

A video posted on Facebook shows orange flames consuming a single unit, with thick black smoke seen in the air.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the intense heat left the balcony area "completely charred".

The unit directly above was reportedly also damaged, with the unit's balcony appearing to have been charred from the fire, and a large hole burned into a set of hanging blinds.

No reported injuries

On arrival, SCDF firefighters extinguished the fire with a water jet.

There were no reported casualties, but 90 people from the apartment block were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo collage via Singapore Stuff on Facebook and Google Earth

