Back

South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opening 1st S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Long queues in 3... 2... 1...

Fasiha Nazren | May 24, 2024, 12:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Bakery 1946 is opening its first physical outlet in Singapore.

The store will be located on the first floor of Suntec City's Tower 3 and 4.

According to hoarding seen by Mothership, the bakery is slated to open in June 2024.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Bakery 1946 is a South Korean bakery known for its adorable buns.

Some of its more popular bakes include the apple-shaped buns and vegetable-shaped buns.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Bakery 1946 previously had pop-ups at Bugis Junction and Tanglin Mall.

Top image by Livia Soh and Lee Wei Lin.

Scam helpline 1800-722-6688 to be shortened to 1799 so people can remember it better

Just remember 4 numbers.

May 24, 2024, 12:01 PM

NDP 2024 ticket balloting open from May 27, 12pm to Jun. 10, 12pm

Each applicant is entitled to one ballot chance.

May 24, 2024, 12:00 PM

6 Downtown Line stations closed due to early morning locomotive fire, back to normal now

SBS Transit said operations progressively resumed from 7:26am.

May 24, 2024, 11:43 AM

Researchers find high levels of microplastics in human testicles

Microplastics everywhere.

May 24, 2024, 11:41 AM

Nvidia shares rise more than 10% to hit US$1,062, breaking US$1,000 threshold for 1st time

The broader market went down though.

May 24, 2024, 04:10 AM

1 S'porean amongst 41 SQ321 passengers still hospitalised, some suffered brain & spinal cord injuries

One Singaporean remains in the hospital.

May 23, 2024, 08:36 PM

Comment: The renamed Ministry of Digital Development & Information is a reminder of cyber threats facing S'pore

Digital security reaches the forefront of security concerns.

May 23, 2024, 08:02 PM

S'pore ex-school badminton coach, 29, had sex with student, 15, jailed 3 years

He also sent inappropriate messages to other students.

May 23, 2024, 07:01 PM

Dogs, birds, terrapin & other pets blessed at Jalan Besar temple on Vesak Day eve

Awww.

May 23, 2024, 06:58 PM

S'porean man, 37, charged for allegedly framing wife by planting 200g of cannabis in her car

He allegedly did it in a basement carpark at Punggol.

May 23, 2024, 06:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.