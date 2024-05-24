South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opening 1st S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Bakery 1946 is opening its first physical outlet in Singapore.

The store will be located on the first floor of Suntec City's Tower 3 and 4.

According to hoarding seen by Mothership, the bakery is slated to open in June 2024.

Bakery 1946 is a South Korean bakery known for its adorable buns.

Some of its more popular bakes include the apple-shaped buns and vegetable-shaped buns.

Bakery 1946 previously had pop-ups at Bugis Junction and Tanglin Mall.

Top image by Livia Soh and Lee Wei Lin.