6 Downtown Line stations closed due to early morning locomotive fire, back to normal now

Six stations on the Downtown line were temporarily unavailable from the start of service until 7.26 am this morning after a locomotive used for maintenance caught fire, said SBS Transit in a statement on May 24.

The statement, last updated at 8am, said the six stations were temporarily unavailable due to an earlier incident when engineering works were being conducted at DT25 Mattar Station.

Delays at Downtown line, including Tampines East station

According to a Mothership reader, there were delays at Tampines East station at approximately 7:50am on May 24, though they did not know the cause for the delay.

They said due to the lack of crowd control to enter the gantry after the delay announcement, the platform soon became crowded with passengers.

The reader said, "passengers were bumping against each other and shoving to make room," as "the ground floor was already completely filled with passengers".

Another reader at Tampines West shared with Mothership photos of the delay, with an announcement stating that there was no MRT service between Fort Canning and Mattar due to track closure, as well as the free bus rides available to accommodate passengers affected by the train delays.

SBS Transit said closure was due to a locomotive catching fire at Mattar Station

"MRT service on the Downtown Line between DT20 Fort Canning Station and DT25 Mattar Station was temporarily unavailable from the start of service until 7.26 am this morning due to track closure," SBS Transit said.

They said the closure was due to an earlier incident during engineering works at DT25 Mattar Station.

"A locomotive, which is a vehicle used in maintenance works, caught fire at about 1:00am," SBS Transit said, adding that SCDF attended to the situation and put out the fire.

"However, the locomotive could not be moved off the track until heat from its body could be dissipated. As a result, the affected section of the track had to be closed," SBS Transit continued.

SBS Transit added free regular bus services and free bridging bus services were available between DT19 Chinatown Station and DT29 Bedok North Station to enable commuters to get to their destinations.

There was also a Shuttle Train service which operated between DT26 MacPherson Station and DT29 Bedok North Station.

"Commuters were also encouraged to take alternative MRT lines to get to their destination stations," said SBS Transit, stating that throughout this time, the MRT service at the other stations on the Downtown Line was unaffected and operated as usual.

"We apologise to commuters for the inconvenience caused," SBS Transit said. "We are looking into the cause of the incident involving the locomotive."

SCDF said one person was conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation

When contacted, SCDF told Mothership they were alerted to a fire at 60 Merpati Road at about 12:50am on May 24.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a locomotive.

SCDF conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 29 persons evacuated from the affected premises as a precautionary measure.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

