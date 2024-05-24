Back

Nvidia shares rise more than 10% to hit US$1,062, breaking US$1,000 threshold for 1st time

The broader market went down though.

Belmont Lay | May 24, 2024, 04:10 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia surged more than 10 per cent on May 23 to reach an all-time high of US$1,062 (S$1,435), marking the first time it breached the US$1,000 (S$1,352) psychological barrier, CNBC reported.

Its previous high of S$953.86 (S$1,289) was set on May 21.

Strong performance sustained

Nvidia is up 111 per cent this year.

This was after the company on Wednesday reported earnings that topped estimates and showed that there’s still strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

The company’s data center revenue grew by 427 per cent during the quarter.

The stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, coupled by a 10-for-1 stock split announcement, added to the rally.

Fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance of about US$28 billion (S$37.9 billion) also beat the consensus forecast of US$26.61 billion (S$36 billion), a sign the company does not see its momentum slowing.

Analysts expect a profit of US$5.95 (S$8.04) per share.

Nvidia has an outsized influence over the broad S&P 500 with its US$2.3 trillion (S$3.1 trillion) market cap.

But some analysts have grown even more bullish on the company since its results, with one firm’s price target having risen to US$1,300 (S$1,757).

Stocks fell despite Nvidia's rise

However, the majority of stocks in the broad market index turned negative on the same day as Nvidia's record performance, which has puzzled analysts.

More than 400 names in the S&P 500 were lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell, losing more than 600 points.

The 30-stock Dow was last down 615 points, or 1.6 per cent, putting it on track for its biggest one-day loss since Apr. 30.

Boeing was the biggest laggard in the Dow, falling 6.7 per cent.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slid 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, after reaching record highs earlier in the day.

This was after labour market data came in stronger-than-expected, adding to concerns that the Federal Reserve will not lower interest rates soon.

Traders are now pricing in only a 51 per cent chance the Fed will cut rates in its September meeting, while it is likely it could only happen in November.

At the beginning of the year, traders were pricing in at least six cuts starting in March.

Top photos via Jensen Huang Linkedin & Unsplash

1 S'porean amongst 41 SQ321 passengers still hospitalised, some suffered brain & spinal cord injuries

One Singaporean remains in the hospital.

May 23, 2024, 08:36 PM

Comment: The renamed Ministry of Digital Development & Information is a reminder of cyber threats facing S'pore

Digital security reaches the forefront of security concerns.

May 23, 2024, 08:02 PM

S'pore ex-school badminton coach, 29, had sex with student, 15, jailed 3 years

He also sent inappropriate messages to other students.

May 23, 2024, 07:01 PM

Dogs, birds, terrapin & other pets blessed at Jalan Besar temple on Vesak Day eve

Awww.

May 23, 2024, 06:58 PM

S'porean man, 37, charged for allegedly framing wife by planting 200g of cannabis in her car

He allegedly did it in a basement carpark at Punggol.

May 23, 2024, 06:50 PM

Taiwan swears in new president, China launches sea, ground & air 'punishment' military drills

Not a coincidence, apparently.

May 23, 2024, 06:34 PM

KFC S’pore fried chicken buffet from Jul. 3-5 at selected outlets

There will also be sides.

May 23, 2024, 06:12 PM

We unprofessionally guess what type of S'porean you are

We created this quiz solely based on our knowledge of Singaporeans, as Singaporeans.

May 23, 2024, 06:06 PM

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes 1st state visit to S'pore, meets President Tharman

Six new Memoranda of Understanding were signed on President Tokayev's first visit to the Republic as President of Kazakhstan.

May 23, 2024, 06:02 PM

After braving rain at Pinnacle@Duxton rooftop, photographer shares mesmerising images of thunderstorm

Simply electrifying.

May 23, 2024, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.