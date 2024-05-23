Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes 1st state visit to S'pore, meets President Tharman

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in Singapore on a state visit to Singapore from May 22 to 24.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) shared details of Tokayev's visit in a press statement released on May 23.

This is the Kazakhstan leader's first state visit to Singapore as president.

A ceremonial welcome and fruitful discussions

On May 23, Tokayev received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who hosted a state banquet in his honour.

President Tharman and Tokayev reaffirmed the warm ties between the two countries, and welcomed stronger connectivity and people-to-people ties.

They noted how Singapore and Kazakhstan are strategic hubs in their respective regions and can work together for mutual benefit.

Met with Lawrence Wong

That same day, Tokayev was hosted to lunch by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

On the agenda were ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, in areas such as education, food security, green energy and digitalisation.

PM Wong encouraged Kazakh companies to use Singapore as a gateway to engage Southeast Asia, and vice versa.

Six new Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of economic cooperation, higher education, intellectual property rights protection, legal cooperation, security cooperation, and standards were signed between Singapore and Kazakhstan.

Tokayev will also meet Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong the next day.

He will also deliver the 46th Singapore Lecture organised by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, titled “Kazakhstan and Role of Middle Powers: Fostering Security, Stability and Sustainable Development”.

The lecture will be moderated by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

The Kazakh delegation

According to MFA, Tokayev is accompanied by a "high-level" delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Assistant to President for External Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan.

Also part of the delegation is the Kazakh minister of science and higher education, the minister of justice, the minister of transport, the minister of digital development, innovation, and aerospace industry, and the governor of Almaty Region.

This state visit by Tokayev reciprocates then-President Halimah Yacob's state visit to Kazakhstan last year, where she was received by Tokayev.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev also paid a working visit to Singapore in Apr. 2024.

Part of a long-standing and productive diplomatic relationship

Speaking at the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum on May 23, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat hailed the "steady growth" in Singapore-Kazakhstan ties, which are in their 31st year.

Heng pointed out that among Central Asian countries, Singapore has the largest goods trade and bilateral investment flows with Kazakhstan.

He also highlighted the importance of an "open and rules-based international economic system".

Describing such a system as an "important driver of growth and development", Heng noted that both countries believe in such a system, which can uplift people and enhance livelihoods.

Heng also asserted that Singapore and Kazakhstan are "part of a dynamic, vibrant and growing Asia" and emphasised that this fact would "bind" the two countries.

Asia remains a "bright spot with strong economic potential", but countries across Asia are now faced with new common challenges such as climate change, the digital revolution, and ageing demographics.

In the same vein, Heng urged both Singapore and Kazakhstan to work together to "catalyse greater and more impactful innovations", so as to "shape a better future for ourselves, our regions and the rest of the world".

Top photo via President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Press Office/X