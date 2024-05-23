Bukit Timah Turf City estate to have up to 20,000 public & private houses, served by 2 MRT stations

The future Bukit Timah Turf City estate will soon include about 15,000 to 20,000 public and private homes.

This would also mark the first time in almost 40 years that new public housing is planned along Bukit Timah, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a statement on May 23.

When the estate is completed in 20 to 30 years, Bukit Timah Turf City will be served by two MRT stations on the Downtown Line and the upcoming Cross Island Line.

Residents would be within 800m to a 10-minute walk from the MRT. Public housing will predominantly be near the two MRT stations, allowing easy access to public transport and amenities.

URA also stated that the estate is designed as a car-lite area with greater emphasis on public transportation, walking and cycling.

The provision of car parking will be reduced to free up space for more greenery, amenities and community spaces.

Additionally, road improvement works will be carried out to support existing and new developments in the area.

URA added that Bukit Timah Turf City would be planned with "10-minute neighbourhoods" where amenities like shops, community and recreational facilities and parks will be located close to the MRT stations.

