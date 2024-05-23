Japanese YouTuber Kimono Mom has meet & greet session at Serangoon Gardens on May 25

Popular Japanese YouTuber Kimono Mom is coming to Singapore.

Also known as Moe, she will be in town for Garden Vibes, a farmer's market and wellness festival.

She will have a meet-and-greet session on May 25, from 10am to 1pm.

In collaboration with Little Farms, Moe will be launching her Umami Sauce.

How to purchase

Each bottle of umami sauce is priced at S$34.98.

You can pre-purchase Kimono Mom's umami sauce via this website.

According to the event page, priority for the meet-and-greet session will be given to those who have purchased the umami sauce.

Participants can only join the queue if they purchase a timeslot ticket and Umami Sauce via this link.

Who is Kimono Mom?

Formerly a geisha, Moe started her YouTube channel in 2020.

She often shares Japanese recipes and her life as a mother to a four-year-old girl.

Top images via kimono_mom on Instagram.