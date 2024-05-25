S'pore passenger gives SQ pilot hand-painted portrait to 'cheer up' after storm delay

A passenger on a Singapore Airlines (SQ) flight brought sunshine to a stormy day when he surprised the pilot with a hand-made portrait.

He was onboard SQ710 bound from Singapore to Bangkok on May 4, 2024, when it was announced that the flight would be delayed due to a storm.

Wet weather

In a TikTok video posted the next day, the passenger shared that he'd spotted the pilot waiting at the boarding area when the flight was stalled.

Thinking to cheer the pilot up, the passenger pulled out a pen and paper, and began sketching a caricature portrait of him.

He then filled in the drawing with watercolour paint.

The end result was this sweet little portrait with the flight number and the words "Thank you!" written on it.

It wasn't the first time this particular artist has drawn strangers.

A look at his TikTok page shows other videos in which the artist creates portraits for other people in the service industry, such as a chef, SQ flight attendants, and a KBBQ staff member.

Clear skies

As he was disembarking later on, the traveller approached the pilot, who was waiting with the crew to send off the passengers.

"Hi captain, just now when we were delayed — I actually drew you from afar lah," he said.

"Wah!" was the pilot's response as he was handed the drawing.

"Why you never draw us?" the other jealous crew members quipped.

Looking chuffed, the pilot admired his portrait and told the passenger: "You're such an artist, man."

He then apologised for the delay and wished him a happy holiday.

The artist, in turn, thanked the pilot for a "wonderful flight".

He wrote:

"After rain there's a rainbow. The delay was inevitable, but the skies were so clear after the rain. Thank you for the smooth and comfortable journey, captain!"

Top images via James Ethos Klaus/TikTok