S$16 durian nasi lemak & more at durian-themed cafe in Jalan Besar

Until Jun. 30 2024.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 25, 2024, 07:50 PM

Here's a piece of news durian fanatics might love.

Homegrown brand Ms Durian is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year with some special menu items.

About Ms Durian

Formerly at Poiz Centre in Potong Pasir, Ms Durian has shifted to a new standalone location at Jalan Besar.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Fun fact: their current location used to be a police station overlooking the former Sungei Road Thieves' Market.

The cafe has a cosy interior which seats about 40 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The pet-friendly cafe also has an alfresco area which seats about 30 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Special menu

Durian nasi lemak (S$16+)

Durian-infused coconut rice served with fried egg, anchovies and peanuts, two chicken wings and sambal.

Photos by Fasiha Nazren and Yeo Gi-Anne

The durian surprisingly made the nasi lemak tastes creamier.

Durian lava bomb (S$12+)

Warm and crispy yam pouches filled with molten durian lava, with a scoop of Mao Shan Wang durian ice cream on top.

Durian golden pillow (S$10+)

The durian golden pillow was crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside.

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne and Fasiha Nazren.

These limited edition menu will be available till Jun. 30, 2024.

Ms Durian specialties

Ms Durian is also known for its durian-infused cakes.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Original MSW Durian Cake (from S$12.50+)

Photo from Ms Durian's website.

Whisky MSW Durian Cake (From S$14.50+)

Photo from Ms Durian's website.

While they don't charge GST, there's a 10 per cent service charge.

@mothership.nova Ms Durian 📍: 11 Kelantan Road, S208604 ⏰: Mondays to Thursdays, 9am to 10pm; Fridays to Sundays, 9am to 11pm. Closed on Tuesdays. 🍴: Mao shan wang durian nasi lemak S$16 Matcha mango milk S$8 Durian ice blended S$10.50 Durian golden pillow S$10 Durian lava bomb S$12 Original mao shan wang durian cake S$12.80 Mao shan wang whisky durian cake S$14.80 Excludes 10% service charge #tiktoksg #singapore #foodtok #food #durian #whattoeat #whattoplay ♬ baby powder - aquitti

Details:

Address: 11 Kelantan Road Singapore 208604

Opening hours: 

Mondays to Thursdays: 9am to 10pm

Fridays to Sundays: 9am to 11pm

Closed on Tuesdays.

This was a media preview at Ms Durian.

Top photos by Yeo Gi-Anne.  

