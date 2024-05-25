S$16 durian nasi lemak & more at durian-themed cafe in Jalan Besar

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Here's a piece of news durian fanatics might love.

Homegrown brand Ms Durian is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year with some special menu items.

About Ms Durian

Formerly at Poiz Centre in Potong Pasir, Ms Durian has shifted to a new standalone location at Jalan Besar.

Fun fact: their current location used to be a police station overlooking the former Sungei Road Thieves' Market.

The cafe has a cosy interior which seats about 40 pax.

The pet-friendly cafe also has an alfresco area which seats about 30 pax.

Special menu

Durian nasi lemak (S$16+)

Durian-infused coconut rice served with fried egg, anchovies and peanuts, two chicken wings and sambal.

The durian surprisingly made the nasi lemak tastes creamier.

Durian lava bomb (S$12+)

Warm and crispy yam pouches filled with molten durian lava, with a scoop of Mao Shan Wang durian ice cream on top.

Durian golden pillow (S$10+)

The durian golden pillow was crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside.

These limited edition menu will be available till Jun. 30, 2024.

Ms Durian specialties

Ms Durian is also known for its durian-infused cakes.

Original MSW Durian Cake (from S$12.50+)

Whisky MSW Durian Cake (From S$14.50+)

While they don't charge GST, there's a 10 per cent service charge.

Details:

Address: 11 Kelantan Road Singapore 208604

Opening hours:

Mondays to Thursdays: 9am to 10pm

Fridays to Sundays: 9am to 11pm

Closed on Tuesdays.

Top photos by Yeo Gi-Anne.