2 S’porean NTU students beat thousands to win inaugural Red Bull internship in UK

Two Singaporean students beat thousands of applicants to work as interns at the Red Bull HQ in Milton Keynes, UK.

Charis Chua and Heng Yi-Hsin, both students at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), will work with members of the Oracle Red Bull racing team over the course of their two-month stint.

The Formula One fans were selected after a multi-stage contest comprising a personality evaluation, a short video contest, virtual interviews, and a case study challenge.

This is the first time the contest is taking place.

Chua and Heng also received a video message by three-time world champion Max Verstappen congratulating them on their achievement.

Chua was 15 years old when she first dreamt of working in Formula One. When the internship contest was announced, she knew it would be "the opportunity of a lifetime".

"I think I was visibly shaking when I received the winners’ email," she said.

Heng, on the other hand, stumbled onto F1 a few years ago and was "immediately hooked".

"Back then, working in F1 felt like a pipe dream, so when the Red Bull Intern Championship was announced, I pulled out all the stops because I knew the competition would be tough," she said.

"Knowing how passionate and competitive F1 and Red Bull Racing fans are, it feels incredibly surreal to be part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team!”

During their internship, the girls will work with the championship racing team and delve into critical aspects of the operations, from engineering to race day logistics.

Upon their return to Singapore, they will work on the Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place from Sep. 20 to 22, 2024.

