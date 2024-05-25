US teen died of heart attack after eating Carolina Reaper-infused spicy tortilla chip: Autopsy results

A teenager from Massachusetts in the U.S. died shortly after eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip last September.

Autopsy results indicate that Harris Wolobah, who was in 10th grade, suffered a heart attack shortly after eating the chip, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The autopsy results suggest that Wolobah had a congenital heart defect that made him more vulnerable to the dangerous effects of the chilli.

However, a cardiologist warned that those without underlying risk factors can also face serious heart problems from eating too much capsaicin.

The spiciest tortilla chips in the world

According to CNN, the "One Chip Challenge" tortilla chips were sold by Paqui, a subsidiary of The Hershey Company.

They were seasoned with Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers, two extremely spicy varieties of chilli pepper.

The Guinness World Records listed the Carolina Reaper as the spiciest chilli pepper in the world between 2013 and 2023, with over 1.6 million Scoville heat units (SHU).

The Naga Viper is another former record holder, measuring in at around 1.3 million SHU.

In contrast, the Bird's Eye Chilli, also known as cili padi to many Singaporeans, only achieves around 50,000 to 100,000 SHU, according to Asian Geographic.

The Scoville scale measures the "spiciness" of a chilli pepper by analysing its concentration of capsaicinoids, which are the chemicals that make chilli spicy.

AP said an autopsy found that Wolobah died of cardiopulmonary arrest “in the setting of recent ingestion of food substance with high capsaicin concentration".

Wolobah also had an enlarged heart, and a congenital defect described as “myocardial bridging of the left anterior descending coronary artery.”

The large dose of capsaicin in the chip may have put additional stress on a major artery, leading to the heart attack.

The ill-fated One Chip Challenge

According to Forbes, the "Carolina Reaper Madness Chip" was produced from 2016 to 2023.

Paqui also publicised a social media challenge known as the "One Chip Challenge" during that period.

Many American public figures, such as politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and basketballer Shaquille O'Neal participated in the challenge.

The chips came individually packaged in coffin-shaped boxes bearing warning labels indicating the chips' spiciness and warning they should not be consumed by children.

However, many teenagers and children did attempt the challenge anyway.

The Sacramento Bee reported in 2022 that three Californian high schoolers were hospitalised after having "intense reactions" to eating the chips, while a further nine students attempted the challenge the same week and fell sick.

After Wolobah's death, Paqui discontinued the One Chip Challenge as well as the sale of the chips.

“We were and remain deeply saddened by the death of Harris Wolobah and extend our condolences to his family and friends," a representative for Paqui told People magazine, following reports about the autopsy results.

Paqui's website states that the challenge is "intended for adults only" and that "clear and prominent labeling" highlighted that it was not for groups like children, those sensitive to spicy foods, or those who have food allergies or underlying health conditions.

The company said it is "actively working" with retailers to remove the product from shelves, out of an "abundance of caution".

It is also offering reimbursements for unconsumed chips.

How social media contributes to dangerous viral challenges

A report on MedicalXpress noted how some "impressionable" children and teens attempt dangerous social media challenges in attempt to earn bragging rights or go viral.

It highlighted how young people may experience a "strong need for affirmation on social media coupled with peer pressure", which can lead to "dangerous consequences" when they perform such stunts.

In recent years, the risky "Tide Pod" and "NyQuil Chicken" challenges, which dare the participants to ingest laundry detergent pods and chicken cooked in over-the-counter cold medicine respectively, have gone viral.

In 2021, a 10-year-old girl in Philadelphia died after participating a "blackout challenge" which requires the participant to restrict their own breathing until they pass out.

While her death led to a lawsuit against TikTok, it was later dismissed on grounds that platforms like TikTok have immunity from liability for content posted by third-party users.

The American Psychological Association said on its website that "when youth are exposed to unsafe behaviours online, such as substance use or self-harm, they may be at greater risk of engaging in similar behaviours themselves".

