6 e-scooters go faster than car & truck along West Coast Highway at 1am

Six persons riding e-scooters were seen travelling at high speeds along West Coast Highway at night towards Clementi Road.

Their antics were caught on video by an occupant of a vehicle on the road at that time.

A video of the group on the highway was put up on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The caption of the post indicated that the incident occurred on May 19 at about 1am.

Travelled at more than 70kmh

As seen in the video, the group initially occupied the left-most and middle lanes of the highway.

The riders did not appear to be wearing helmets.

They easily overtook the truck travelling on the left-most lane.

At one point, one e-scooter overtook the vehicle whose occupant was recording the footage.

The e-scooter, which appeared to have been carrying a pillion rider, then filtered onto the right-most lane and sped ahead.

The group effectively occupied all three lanes of the highway.

Based on the distance the group travelled, as tracked on Google Maps, they covered about 1.4km in 50 seconds, which comes up to speeds of about 70kmh to 80kmh.

Current regulations

Riders in Singapore must pass online theory tests before they are allowed to use e-bikes or e-scooters.

Neither e-bikes nor e-scooters can be used on a footpath.

E-bikes are allowed to travel on cycling paths and on the road, e-scooters can be used only on the cycling paths.

A speed limit of 25kmh is imposed on cycling paths.

Both e-bikes and e-scooters have to be registered with LTA.

Riders must be at least 16 years of age if they are riding the devices unsupervised.

E-scooters fall under the personal mobility devices (PMD) category.

The PMD category includes skateboards, kick scooters, motorised skateboards and hoverboards.

E-bikes are to be 20kg and below, have a maximum continuous power output of 250 watts, a maximum assisted speed of 25kmh, as well as have the EN15194 standard certification.

E-scooters have to meet the UL2272 fire safety standard certification.

In April 2024, a video showing several power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and e-scooters racing at high speeds at various locations in Singapore was put up online and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it is investigating.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante