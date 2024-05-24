S'pore woman, 43, charged for stabbing boy, 6, with pen several times on his head at childcare centre

A 43-year-old woman was charged on May 24 for stabbing a six-year-old boy with a pen several times on his head, causing abrasions on his face and scalp.

She was handed one count of ill-treating a child under her care under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The accused and victim's identity, alongside the location of the incident, was redacted from the charge sheet due to a wide-ranging gag order issued by the court.

What happened

The incident is said to have occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at about 3:03pm.

The woman allegedly stabbed the boy at a childcare centre, as reported by CNA.

The boy suffered a 1cm linear abrasion over the left scalp, a 2cm linear abrasion over the left eyebrow ridge, and a 1.5cm linear abrasion over central scalp from the abuse.

The charge sheet stated the woman is an Indian national and a Singaporean permanent resident (PR).

Indicated to plead guilty

The accused indicated that she would be pleading guilty, according to CNA.

The woman was offered bail of S$15,000, though it was not said if she accepted.

If found guilty, the woman may be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000, or both.

Her case will resume in June.

