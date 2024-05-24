3 Myanmarese & 1 M'sian, 19 to 67, arrested for allegedly insulting Islam in Domino’s Pizza receipt in M'sia

Malaysia's police have arrested three Myanmar nationals and one Malaysian in Penang for allegedly insulting Islam on a Domino’s Pizza receipt.

The insults mocking the religion were printed in the remarks section of the receipt from Domino's Pizza outlet at Kenari Avenue, Bayan Lepas, Penang on May 15, 2024.

On the same day, staff took a photo of the receipt and uploaded it online, and it went viral on May 16.

Three of the four suspects are in remand

17 police reports were lodged regarding the incident, The Star reported.

Malaysia's police initiated investigations and found that an order with the allegedly insulting remarks was placed through the Domino’s Pizza application at 3:05pm on May 15.

A photo of the receipt showing the alleged insulting remarks was then circulated on X, formerly Twitter, on May 16.

That same day, the police arrested the four suspects, a woman and three men aged 19 to 67, at a shack near a durian orchard in Sungai Ara on May 16.

Three of the suspects, including a married couple, were from Myanmar while the other remaining suspect is a 67-year-old Malaysian man, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The Myanmarese will be remanded until Jun. 3 while the Malaysian man is out on police bail.

The case is being investigated for hurting religious feelings and using insulting or abusive words with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Statements have also been recorded from several other witnesses, a spokesperson from Malaysia's police added.

Additionally, Domino's Pizza said it has taken appropriate measures against the staff member involved.

"We are also disappointed that one of our team members thought it was appropriate to share this online, including the customer’s personal information."

Top image from ADUN PH N38 Bayan Lepas/Facebook and KAPT. LIM/Google Maps