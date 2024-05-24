Back

3 Myanmarese & 1 M'sian, 19 to 67, arrested for allegedly insulting Islam in Domino’s Pizza receipt in M'sia

The case is being investigated for hurting religious feelings and using insulting or abusive words with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Fiona Tan | May 24, 2024, 01:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysia's police have arrested three Myanmar nationals and one Malaysian in Penang for allegedly insulting Islam on a Domino’s Pizza receipt.

The insults mocking the religion were printed in the remarks section of the receipt from Domino's Pizza outlet at Kenari Avenue, Bayan Lepas, Penang on May 15, 2024.

On the same day, staff took a photo of the receipt and uploaded it online, and it went viral on May 16.

Three of the four suspects are in remand

17 police reports were lodged regarding the incident, The Star reported.

Malaysia's police initiated investigations and found that an order with the allegedly insulting remarks was placed through the Domino’s Pizza application at 3:05pm on May 15.

A photo of the receipt showing the alleged insulting remarks was then circulated on X, formerly Twitter, on May 16.

That same day, the police arrested the four suspects, a woman and three men aged 19 to 67, at a shack near a durian orchard in Sungai Ara on May 16.

Three of the suspects, including a married couple, were from Myanmar while the other remaining suspect is a 67-year-old Malaysian man, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The Myanmarese will be remanded until Jun. 3 while the Malaysian man is out on police bail.

The case is being investigated for hurting religious feelings and using insulting or abusive words with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Statements have also been recorded from several other witnesses, a spokesperson from Malaysia's police added.

Additionally, Domino's Pizza said it has taken appropriate measures against the staff member involved.

"We are also disappointed that one of our team members thought it was appropriate to share this online, including the customer’s personal information."

Related story

Top image from ADUN PH N38 Bayan Lepas/Facebook and KAPT. LIM/Google Maps

Singapore Airlines to stop meal service when seat belt sign on

SIA said that it is adopting a "more cautious approach" to managing turbulence in-flight.

May 24, 2024, 01:16 PM

South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opening 1st S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Long queues in 3... 2... 1...

May 24, 2024, 12:55 PM

Scam helpline 1800-722-6688 to be shortened to 1799 so people can remember it better

Just remember 4 numbers.

May 24, 2024, 12:01 PM

NDP 2024 ticket balloting open from May 27, 12pm to Jun. 10, 12pm

Each applicant is entitled to one ballot chance.

May 24, 2024, 12:00 PM

6 Downtown Line stations closed due to early morning locomotive fire, back to normal now

SBS Transit said operations progressively resumed from 7:26am.

May 24, 2024, 11:43 AM

Researchers find high levels of microplastics in human testicles

Microplastics everywhere.

May 24, 2024, 11:41 AM

Nvidia shares rise more than 10% to hit US$1,062, breaking US$1,000 threshold for 1st time

The broader market went down though.

May 24, 2024, 04:10 AM

1 S'porean amongst 41 SQ321 passengers still hospitalised, some suffered brain & spinal cord injuries

One Singaporean remains in the hospital.

May 23, 2024, 08:36 PM

Comment: The renamed Ministry of Digital Development & Information is a reminder of cyber threats facing S'pore

Digital security reaches the forefront of security concerns.

May 23, 2024, 08:02 PM

S'pore ex-school badminton coach, 29, had sex with student, 15, jailed 3 years

He also sent inappropriate messages to other students.

May 23, 2024, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.