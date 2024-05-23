1 S'porean amongst 41 SQ321 passengers still hospitalised, some suffered brain & spinal cord injuries

Most of the passengers heavily injured in the Singapore Airlines (SIA) SQ321 flight affected by severe turbulence required operations due to brain and spinal cord injuries.

In a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 23, Samitivej Hospital's director, Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, said that while there are 20 other cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), there are currently no life-threatening casualties.

According to The Associated Press (AP), a spokesperson from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital said other hospitals in Bangkok have deployed specialists to help carry out the procedures.

14 people underwent surgeries as of May 22

In a statement on May 23, Samitivej Hospital announced that a total of 41 people were still hospitalised in Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, including one Singaporean.

In an earlier update by the hospital, it confirmed that 9 people went through surgeries successfully on May 21 while five others were scheduled for surgeries on May 22.

41 Singaporeans were among the 211 passengers onboard SQ321.

22 people with spinal injuries

According to The Bangkok Post, Kittiratanapaibool confirmed that the number of ICU patients remains the same.

22 out of 40 people currently receiving medical care suffer spinal cord injuries, while six suffered brain and skull injuries.

One person had been discharged from the hospital.

Kittiratanapaibool said the 41 people included residents of the U.K., Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Flight SQ321 experienced major turbulence on May 21 while flying from London to Singapore on May 20, causing people to be thrown off their seats.

One male British passenger, Geoff Kitchen, 73, had passed away.

Top photos via @Skyboyz15/X & The Associated Press