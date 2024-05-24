Back

NDP 2024 ticket balloting open from May 27, 12pm to Jun. 10, 12pm

Each applicant is entitled to one ballot chance.

Khine Zin Htet | May 24, 2024, 12:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Those who wish to attend the 2024 National Day Parade (NDP) can ballot for tickets from May 27, 2024, at 12pm.

This year, NDP marks Singapore's 59th birthday. The parade will be held at the Padang.

How to get tickets?

Only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are eligible to apply for the tickets.

Each applicant is entitled to one ballot chance where they can choose to apply for two, four or six tickets to any of the three NDP shows.

The three shows applicants can choose from are:

  • NDP preview 1 on Jul. 27

  • NDP preview 2 on Aug. 3

  • Actual NDP performance on Aug. 9

Application via Singpass

You can apply for the tickets here.

The application will be conducted using Singpass, which NDP organisers said was to enhance convenience through automated form-filling, and to reduce fraudulent attempts to obtain personal information through counterfeit application forms.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents without a Singpass account are recommended to register for one (if they are aged 15 and above). They may also seek assistance from a trusted person with a Singpass account to apply on their behalf, or visit a ServiceSG Centre for assistance with their original NRIC for verification.

The application window will be open from May. 27, at 12pm, and will close on Jun. 10, at 12pm.

Electronic balloting will then be carried out.

Successful applicants will be notified via the email provided during the application process between Jun. 21 and 25, 2024.

Applicants are reminded to check both the inbox and spam/junk mail folders.

Organisers said notification of successful ballot would only be sent from [email protected], and warned that emails about NDP 2024 from other addresses "could be scams or phishing attempts".

All tickets for the three shows are strictly not for sale and action will be taken against those who partake in ticket scalping and fraudulent activities.

Other celebrations and festivities

This year's National Day celebrations will be extended to the Promontory at Marina Bay on Aug. 9.

As National Day this year falls on a Friday (Aug. 9), there will be a long weekend from Aug. 9 to 11.

Celebrations and festivities have thus been planned in five heartland locations on Saturday, Aug. 10.

This year’s NDP theme is “Together, As One United People”, and the NDP song "Not Alone" is performed by local artist Benjamin Kheng.

Related story

Top photos from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook

3 Myanmarese & 1 M'sian, 19 to 67, arrested for allegedly insulting Islam in Domino’s Pizza receipt in M'sia

The case is being investigated for hurting religious feelings and using insulting or abusive words with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

May 24, 2024, 01:45 PM

Singapore Airlines to stop meal service when seat belt sign on

SIA said that it is adopting a "more cautious approach" to managing turbulence in-flight.

May 24, 2024, 01:16 PM

South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opening 1st S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Long queues in 3... 2... 1...

May 24, 2024, 12:55 PM

Scam helpline 1800-722-6688 to be shortened to 1799 so people can remember it better

Just remember 4 numbers.

May 24, 2024, 12:01 PM

6 Downtown Line stations closed due to early morning locomotive fire, back to normal now

SBS Transit said operations progressively resumed from 7:26am.

May 24, 2024, 11:43 AM

Researchers find high levels of microplastics in human testicles

Microplastics everywhere.

May 24, 2024, 11:41 AM

Nvidia shares rise more than 10% to hit US$1,062, breaking US$1,000 threshold for 1st time

The broader market went down though.

May 24, 2024, 04:10 AM

1 S'porean amongst 41 SQ321 passengers still hospitalised, some suffered brain & spinal cord injuries

One Singaporean remains in the hospital.

May 23, 2024, 08:36 PM

Comment: The renamed Ministry of Digital Development & Information is a reminder of cyber threats facing S'pore

Digital security reaches the forefront of security concerns.

May 23, 2024, 08:02 PM

S'pore ex-school badminton coach, 29, had sex with student, 15, jailed 3 years

He also sent inappropriate messages to other students.

May 23, 2024, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.