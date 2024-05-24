NDP 2024 ticket balloting open from May 27, 12pm to Jun. 10, 12pm

Those who wish to attend the 2024 National Day Parade (NDP) can ballot for tickets from May 27, 2024, at 12pm.

This year, NDP marks Singapore's 59th birthday. The parade will be held at the Padang.

How to get tickets?

Only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are eligible to apply for the tickets.

Each applicant is entitled to one ballot chance where they can choose to apply for two, four or six tickets to any of the three NDP shows.

The three shows applicants can choose from are:

NDP preview 1 on Jul. 27

NDP preview 2 on Aug. 3

Actual NDP performance on Aug. 9

Application via Singpass

You can apply for the tickets here.

The application will be conducted using Singpass, which NDP organisers said was to enhance convenience through automated form-filling, and to reduce fraudulent attempts to obtain personal information through counterfeit application forms.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents without a Singpass account are recommended to register for one (if they are aged 15 and above). They may also seek assistance from a trusted person with a Singpass account to apply on their behalf, or visit a ServiceSG Centre for assistance with their original NRIC for verification.

The application window will be open from May. 27, at 12pm, and will close on Jun. 10, at 12pm.

Electronic balloting will then be carried out.

Successful applicants will be notified via the email provided during the application process between Jun. 21 and 25, 2024.

Applicants are reminded to check both the inbox and spam/junk mail folders.

Organisers said notification of successful ballot would only be sent from [email protected], and warned that emails about NDP 2024 from other addresses "could be scams or phishing attempts".

All tickets for the three shows are strictly not for sale and action will be taken against those who partake in ticket scalping and fraudulent activities.

Other celebrations and festivities

This year's National Day celebrations will be extended to the Promontory at Marina Bay on Aug. 9.

As National Day this year falls on a Friday (Aug. 9), there will be a long weekend from Aug. 9 to 11.

Celebrations and festivities have thus been planned in five heartland locations on Saturday, Aug. 10.

This year’s NDP theme is “Together, As One United People”, and the NDP song "Not Alone" is performed by local artist Benjamin Kheng.

