Singapore Airlines to stop meal service when seat belt sign on

SIA said that it is adopting a "more cautious approach" to managing turbulence in-flight.

Tharun Suresh | May 24, 2024, 01:16 PM

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will stop serving meals when the seat belt sign is turned on, in addition to stopping hot beverage service.

SIA said that the measure is part of a "more cautious approach" to managing turbulence following the SQ321 incident on May 21.

Heavy turbulence hit the flight as it flew from London to Singapore and passed over Myanmar, leading to the death of a 73-year-old British man and many more injured.

Poor weather cabin service routine

SIA told Mothership that in the event of poor weather conditions or turbulence, the crew will continue to secure all loose items and equipment in the cabin and galley to minimise the risk of injury.

As usual, crew members will continue to advise passengers to return to their seats and fasten their seat belts during poor weather or turbulence. They will also monitor passengers in need of assistance or those in the lavatories.

Crew members will also return to their seats and secure seat belts when the seat belt sign is on.

"Pilots and cabin crew are aware of the hazards associated with turbulence. They are also trained to assist customers and ensure cabin safety throughout the flight," SIA said. 

SIA also said that it "will continue to review [its] processes as the safety of [its] passengers and crew is of utmost importance." 

