Mahathir says corruption existed while he was M'sia PM, but he & his family not involved

Mahathir said: "I myself was not involved in corrupt practices."

Fiona Tan | May 24, 2024, 04:11 PM

Former two-time Malaysian prime minister (PM) Mahathir Mohamad said on May 23, 2024 that corruption existed when he was the country's leader, but stressed that neither he nor his family were involved.

Malaysia's anti-graft agency, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), is currently investigating Mahathir and his two sons, Mokhzani Mahathir and Mirzan Mahathir.

He and his family not involved in corrupt practices

Mahathir remarked during an interview with CNBC, "During my time, there was corruption. But I myself was not involved in corrupt practices."

He added that his family was also involved not in any corrupt practices, "I made sure that even my family cannot be involved in a government business because I might be accused of nepotism."

The former PM acknowledged MACC's ongoing probe into him and his sons, who were separately ordered in January 2024 to declare their assets.

He said while the agency has not asked him to declare his assets so far, he would be willing to make a declaration, if necessary, as he has nothing to hide.

He added that he and his sons would cooperate fully with the MACC.

On May 7, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said that the anti-graft agency has no intention to arrest Mahathir yet, despite the ongoing investigations.

Top image from Mohd Daud/NurPhoto via Getty Images

