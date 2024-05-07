M’sian anti-corruption agency probing Mahathir says no plans to arrest ex-PM. Yet.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) currently has no plans to arrest former prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad.

At least, not yet.

Chief commissioner Azam Baki told the media after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy that as the investigation is ongoing, the commission currently has "no intention to arrest [Mahathir] yet", reported Malaysiakini.

Azam also declined to comment on whether he will continue serving at MACC, Malay Mail reported. His tenure will end on May 12.

Previously, MACC confirmed that the twice-serving former prime minister is being probed.

The MACC's confirmation was in relation to an ongoing anti-graft investigation involving Mahathir's sons, Mokhzani and Mirzan.

The Mahathir sons were asked to declare their assets dating to 1981, the year Mahathir first became prime minister.

