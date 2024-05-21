41 S'poreans onboard SQ321, flight encountered 'sudden extreme turbulence' over Irrawaddy Basin: SIA

41 Singaporeans were among the 211 passengers onboard SQ321.

Singapore Airlines released the nationalities of flight SQ321 in its latest update at 10:35pm, May 21.

The nationalities of the passengers are as follows: 56 from Australia, 2 from Canada, 1 from Germany, 3 from India, 2 from Indonesia, 1 from Iceland, 4 from Ireland, 1 from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, 2 from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, 5 from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, 1 from South Korea, 2 from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom, and 4 from the United States of America.

Sudden extreme turbulence

The airlines added that the plane encountered "sudden extreme turbulence" over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet about 10 hours after departure.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the aircraft to Bangkok.

Flight SQ321 landed in Bangkok at 3:45pm Singapore time on May 21.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Transport said in a media statement that its Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) is investigating the SQ321 incident. The bureau is in touch with its Thai counterparts and will be deploying investigators to Bangkok.

1 dead, 7 in critical condition

The deceased is a 73-year-old British man who likely died from a heart attack.

A general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport Kittipong Kittikachorn also said in a press conference on May 21, 2024, that seven are in critical condition.

Over 50 people, including crew members, are hurt.

Kittikachorn added that some people with minor injuries have left the hospital and are ready to travel back to Singapore.

Top image via Facebook/Thairath & X/Andrew Darwis