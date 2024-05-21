Burp Kitchen & Bar at Bedok Reservoir to close on Jul. 7 after 9 years

Bedok Reservoir restaurant Burp Kitchen and Bar will officially close its doors on Jul. 7, 2024.

In a Facebook post on May 8, 2024, Burp announced its lease would end in July 2024.

"After nine years, we'll close our doors at Burp@Bedok Reservoir on Jul. 7 as we've decided it's time to move on to the next adventure," the restaurant wrote.

"Restaurant work isn't easy. It takes commitment, thick skin and a good sense of humour...There are no words that clearly express the love and gratitude we feel for our staff that worked hard to keep the vision alive," the restaurant added.

"We give immeasurable thanks to everyone who has dined with us, whether you've been dining with us for years or just now found us. We're grateful for your continued support and loyalty."

Burp Kitchen and Bar's other outlet at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will continue to operate.

Top photos via Burp Kitchen & Bar/Facebook