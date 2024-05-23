Fireworks at Padang, Marina Bay, & 5 heartland locations for National Day 2024

Singapore is turning 59 this year on Aug. 9, 2024.

To celebrate, there will be a National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang, as well as celebrations at the Promontory at Marina Bay on Aug. 9.

As National Day this year falls on a Friday (Aug. 9), there will be a long weekend from Aug. 9 to 11.

Celebrations and festivities have thus been planned in five heartland locations on Saturday, Aug. 10.

This year’s NDP theme is “Together, As One United People”.

Chairman of the NDP 2024 Executive Committee Brigadier-General Wilson Low introduced the theme at a media briefing on May 23.

National Day Parade

Singapore's president presides over each year's NDP, and this year will be the first time President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will do so.

This year will also be the first National Day for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in their respective new roles.

Singaporeans can expect to see pre-parade performances by students from the Ministry of Education (MOE), local artistes, as well as the Red Lions.

One key highlight you can expect is the inaugural Total Defence 40 (TD40) Dynamic Defence Display – a coordinated multi-domain warfighting demonstration between the Padang and Marina Bay.

This year’s parade will also see enhanced multimedia and fireworks effects which allow for an immersive 360-degree experience.

For the first time, fireworks at the Padang and Adelphi will be coordinated to achieve a 360-degree experience.

Another first will be the inaugural Onward March at the Padang, where the contingents will march onto the spectator stand.

Familiar elements such as the Red Lions, State Flag Flypast, Salute to the Nation, Presidential Gun Salute, mass performances and sing-alongs will be featured in the parade.

Singaporeans can also watch the parade at home as it will be broadcast live over television and internet platforms.

Bay celebration

While NDP takes place at the Padang this year, celebrations will be extended to the Promontory at Marina Bay on Aug. 9, the NDP 2024 EXCO said.

Co-organised with NTUC, the extension will allow attendees to enjoy the fireworks and the TD40 Dynamic Defence Display maritime and aerial segments live, watch stage performances and the live telecast of NDP at the Padang.

More details on the Bay Celebration will be released subsequently.

Five heartland celebrations

Singaporeans will also be able to view fireworks at five heartland locations on Aug. 10.

There will also be live performances, carnival activities, and static displays of vehicles from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The celebrations in the heartlands will be co-organised with the People's Association.

More details on the locations will be released subsequently.

NDP theme song

This year’s NDP theme song is composed and performed by Benjamin Kheng.

Kheng told the media on May 23 that it was a "deep honour" to work on the NDP song.

Through the song, he hopes all Singaporeans would feel seen and spread the message that "it is okay not to be perfect all the time".

Titled “Not Alone”, the song pays homage to past NDP songs — such as 2005's “Reach out for the Skies” and 1998's “Home” — by referencing familiar lyrics.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen put up the music video for the song in a Facebook post on May 23.

Chance to win tickets

This year's NDP celebrations will include public engagement and outreach activities to encourage the spirit of volunteerism and compassion.

Low shared that using associated hashtags on social media will give you a chance to win NDP tickets.

#GiveAsOneSG is a campaign that seeks to raise awareness of volunteering and encourage participation in meaningful activities where Singaporeans can give back to society.

Organised in partnership with SG Cares, Singapore Red Cross and GoodHood.SG, it is also part of the broader effort by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY) to promote volunteerism in 2024.

Another campaign, #TogetherAsOneSG, seeks to encourage Singaporeans to come together to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

It is organised in partnership with the Agency for Integrated Care, Families for Life, MOE, SG Enable, SportSG, Singapore Global Network, and Yellow Ribbon.

More information about #GiveAsOneSG and #TogetherAsOneSG will be released on the official NDP website and various social media platforms in the coming weeks.

Ticketing details for NDP will be announced at a later date.

Top photos via Canva and MINDEF Pioneer