SQ321 cockpit voice & flight data recorder data with S'pore Transport Safety Investigation Bureau

The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) Singapore is still investigating the May 20 incident involving Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321.

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat shared that a team went to Bangkok and obtained the data from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

TSIB are going through the data to ascertain what happened during the moments of the incident.

One person died while others were left injured after SQ321 flying from London, Heathrow to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence.

The flight carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members, 41 of which were Singaporeans.

Continue to provide support

Chee expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

He also expressed relief that passengers injured during the incident are recovering, some of whom have been discharged from the hospital and returned home.

"We pray for the speedy recovery of the rest; we hope that they are able to return home to their families and their loved ones as soon as possible," Chee said.

Chee commended the crew of SQ321 for their "dedicated service and professionalism".

"As several passengers have pointed out, despite the crew members themselves getting injured in the process, they continued to look after the passengers and helped the passengers. So, (we are) truly appreciative and grateful to all crew members for their dedication and professionalism."

Chee thanked the Thai authorities, doctors and nurses from the hospitals for their help in evacuating the affected passengers and crew, providing them with medical treatment and facilitating their return home.

"We will continue to provide whatever support and assistance as necessary, working closely with SIA and the Thai authorities to bring the passengers and crew home as soon as possible."

Top photo via Andrew Darwis/X & Thairath/Facebook