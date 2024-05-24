Back

SQ321 cockpit voice & flight data recorder data with S'pore Transport Safety Investigation Bureau

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat said TSIB will investigate the matter.

Hannah Martens | May 24, 2024, 05:52 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappThe Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) Singapore is still investigating the May 20 incident involving Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321.

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat shared that a team went to Bangkok and obtained the data from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

TSIB are going through the data to ascertain what happened during the moments of the incident.

One person died while others were left injured after SQ321 flying from London, Heathrow to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence.

The flight carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members, 41 of which were Singaporeans.

Continue to provide support

Chee expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

He also expressed relief that passengers injured during the incident are recovering, some of whom have been discharged from the hospital and returned home.

"We pray for the speedy recovery of the rest; we hope that they are able to return home to their families and their loved ones as soon as possible," Chee said.

Chee commended the crew of SQ321 for their "dedicated service and professionalism".

"As several passengers have pointed out, despite the crew members themselves getting injured in the process, they continued to look after the passengers and helped the passengers.

So, (we are) truly appreciative and grateful to all crew members for their dedication and professionalism."

Chee thanked the Thai authorities, doctors and nurses from the hospitals for their help in evacuating the affected passengers and crew, providing them with medical treatment and facilitating their return home.

"We will continue to provide whatever support and assistance as necessary, working closely with SIA and the Thai authorities to bring the passengers and crew home as soon as possible."

Related stories

Top photo via Andrew Darwis/X & Thairath/Facebook

TEL MRT tunnel built just 37cm above KPE tunnel underground

Tight.

May 24, 2024, 05:41 PM

Dogecoin meme dog, Kabosu, dies at age 18

Much sad.

May 24, 2024, 05:01 PM

90 evacuated after fire at Tanah Merah condo unit, balcony above left charred

There were no reported injuries, but the residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

May 24, 2024, 04:57 PM

Lee Hsien Yang to pay Shanmugam & Vivian S$200,000 each for defamation

He was sued by the ministers over remarks he made on Facebook about their renting of Ridout Road properties.

May 24, 2024, 04:22 PM

Mahathir says corruption existed while he was M'sia PM, but he & his family not involved

Mahathir said: "I myself was not involved in corrupt practices."

May 24, 2024, 04:11 PM

S'pore woman, 43, charged for stabbing boy, 6, with pen several times on his head at childcare centre

The incident allegedly occurred at a childcare centre.

May 24, 2024, 03:32 PM

Concrete falls from Jurong West HDB worksite, cars covered in cement, windshields broken

Not bird poop.

May 24, 2024, 02:38 PM

3 Myanmarese & 1 M'sian, 19 to 67, arrested for allegedly insulting Islam in Domino’s Pizza receipt in M'sia

The case is being investigated for hurting religious feelings and using insulting or abusive words with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

May 24, 2024, 01:45 PM

Singapore Airlines to stop meal service when seat belt sign on

SIA said that it is adopting a "more cautious approach" to managing turbulence in-flight.

May 24, 2024, 01:16 PM

South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opening 1st S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Long queues in 3... 2... 1...

May 24, 2024, 12:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.