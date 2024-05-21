1 dead, others injured after SIA flight from London to S'pore hit by severe turbulence

One person died and others were left injured after a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London, Heathrow to Singapore on May. 20, 2024 was hit by severe turbulence.

Flight SQ321 had to be diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45pm Singapore time on May 21, the airlines said in a Facebook post.

SIA confirmed in the post that there were injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew.

SIA added:

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."

Daily Express reported that more than 30 people were injured.

The plane landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Photos shared on X showed the scene on the plane:

